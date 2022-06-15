Garden Q&A: Why has my hawthorn hedge never flowered?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Why has my hawthorn hedge never flowered?
Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 14:25
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I planted a hawthorn hedge over six years ago and it has grown extremely well, but it has never flowered. 

I did not cut it last year. Alas, it has no flower. Do you have any idea why not?

ANSWER

There are two possible reasons. Firstly, hawthorns need to be quite mature before they will flower, sometimes taking up to 20 years before doing so. 

The second reason could be pruning. 

You say that you didn’t cut it last year — but what about previous years? 

Hawthorn needs to develop mature wood to produce flowers and pruning each year leads to the development of purely one year's growth so this may be the issue. 

In addition, pruning at the wrong time of year could have been a reason — though probably not in your case as you say you didn’t prune last year.

Regarding pruning, I would only recommend a light trim if you want flowers. 

Any pruning should be done in late May or early June as to do it later could mean that you are removing flower buds which may have already formed.

More in this section

Seaside setting inspires vibrant home interiors makeover  Seaside setting inspires vibrant home interiors makeover 
Dreamy wardrobe with shoe closet Think outside the box to make the most of a spare room in your home
Snapdragon Flowers Peter Dowdall: White flowers add a cool, clean and calm look
How to paste wallpaper like a pro (Graham & Brown/PA)

What’s trending in the world of wallpaper – and 5 ways to paste like a pro

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices