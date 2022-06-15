Garden Q&A: Why has my hawthorn hedge never flowered?

QUESTION

I planted a hawthorn hedge over six years ago and it has grown extremely well, but it has never flowered.

I did not cut it last year. Alas, it has no flower. Do you have any idea why not?

ANSWER

There are two possible reasons. Firstly, hawthorns need to be quite mature before they will flower, sometimes taking up to 20 years before doing so.

The second reason could be pruning.

You say that you didn’t cut it last year — but what about previous years?

Hawthorn needs to develop mature wood to produce flowers and pruning each year leads to the development of purely one year's growth so this may be the issue.

In addition, pruning at the wrong time of year could have been a reason — though probably not in your case as you say you didn’t prune last year.

Regarding pruning, I would only recommend a light trim if you want flowers.

Any pruning should be done in late May or early June as to do it later could mean that you are removing flower buds which may have already formed.