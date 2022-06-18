Online antiques sale from Carrigtwohill to tempt collectors

An Irish Georgian fireplace with a neoclassical style Adams plaque and an ornate Victorian cast-iron spiral staircase will be feature lots at the online Lynes and Lynes sale from Carrigtwohill next Saturday (June 25).

The auction comprises 361 lots. There are executors contents from west Cork, part contents from a religious order and furniture and silver from estates and collections in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Limerick.

An Irish Georgian marble fireplace at Lynes and Lynes.

The most expensively estimated piece, at €12,000-€15,000, is the Irish Georgian fireplace. Along with the 14' high spiral staircase (€2,000-€3,000) this can be viewed in situ. It will be up to the purchaser to dismantle and remove them.

A Victorian cast-iron spiral staircase at Lynes and Lynes.

A fine pair of oval antique Waterford mirrors with alternating blue lozenge and gilt fluted cut-glass studs will be of interest to collectors. They are estimated at €6,000-€8,000. A Georgian long-case clock with brass dial by Thomas Cahill of Waterford is reasonably estimated at €1,000-€1,500.

For people like me who have been eyeing up the market over the decades many of the estimates seem entirely reasonable. A Limerick silver soup ladle measuring 14-and-a half inches in length by Patrick Connell — Limerick silver is always a rarity — is estimated at €400-€600.

An early Cork silver salver by John Nicholson comes with an estimate of €300-€500.

A plate from the Cork Mansion House service at Lynes and Lynes.

A pair of Irish pole screens, most likely by the Dublin firm of Williams & Gibton, is estimated at €300-€500.

Admittedly there is not much call in the 21st century for these objects designed to protect the face from the intense heat of the fire, and candles from melting. Nonetheless, they are attractive and elegant reminders of graceful living in bygone eras.

There is a soup plate from the old Cork Mansion House service. This was designed by renowned Cork-based architect George Richard Pain (1793 to 1838), who was a pupil of John Nash, as the Lord Mayor's dinner service for what was then the Mansion House and is now the Mercy Hospital.

The plate is estimated at €100-€200. There are some Meissen plates with the crossed swords mark and a French ormolu mantel clock with Sevres panels is estimated at €1,000-€1,500.

Garden lots include antique metal urns, large stone pots and four antique chimney pots. The sale offers framed maps, oil lamps, glassware and collector's pieces including a cased pair of white pheasants. There is viewing in Carrigtwohill this weekend and all next week and the catalogue is online.