Art's the way to do it

Dan O'Neill, Louis le Brocquy, Jack B Yeats, John Shinnors and Mr Brainwash all feature at Morgan O'Driscoll's online sale of Important Irish Art next Monday evening (June 20).
The sale kicks off with a Study for a Stained Glass Window by Evie Hone and there is art by Mainie Jellett, Percy French, Arthur Maderson, Cecil Maguire, Flora Mitchell, Sean Keating, Rose Barton, Mildred Anne Butler and a wide variety of Irish artists whose work is sought after.
The catalogue is online.
Meantime a painting by Jack B Yeats once in the collection of the actor Peter O'Toole comes up at Bonhams sale of Modern British and Irish Art in London next Wednesday.
, painted in 1925, is estimated at £40,000-£60,000 (€46,793-€70,190). Also in the sale is by Hughie O'Donoghue and Bull Fight by Sir John Lavery.