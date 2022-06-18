Art's the way to do it

Dan O'Neill, Louis le Brocquy, Jack B Yeats, John Shinnors and Mr Brainwash all feature at Morgan O'Driscoll's online sale of Important Irish Art next Monday evening (June 20).

The sale kicks off with a Study for a Stained Glass Window by Evie Hone and there is art by Mainie Jellett, Percy French, Arthur Maderson, Cecil Maguire, Flora Mitchell, Sean Keating, Rose Barton, Mildred Anne Butler and a wide variety of Irish artists whose work is sought after.

'Port in Winter' by John Shinnors at Morgan O'Driscoll.

The catalogue is online.

Meantime a painting by Jack B Yeats once in the collection of the actor Peter O'Toole comes up at Bonhams sale of Modern British and Irish Art in London next Wednesday.

The Train Through the Woods, painted in 1925, is estimated at £40,000-£60,000 (€46,793-€70,190). Also in the sale is Doolough: Lake of the Sandbanks by Hughie O'Donoghue and Bull Fight by Sir John Lavery.