Garden Digest: What to do now in your room outside

- Ballincollig Flower & Garden Club will host a charity garden visit on Monday, June 13, between 7pm and 9pm at the home of Eithne Howard, Seamount, Currabinny, Co Cork, P43 CP02. Entry €10 supporting Cystic Fibrosis, The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland and Cork Penny Dinners. Light refreshments will be served and plant sales also available. Open to members and non-members.
- The Rediscovery Centre is hosting its first Gardening Day on Saturday, June 11, from 10am to 3pm. This event will help you make the most out of your garden no matter what your experience. Audrey Rutherford and her team will help you discover the joy of gardening and show you how to make the most out of it. There will be lots of activities including: Balcony gardening, seed and plant swap, ask the expert, composting and no dig garden. The event (The Boilerhouse, Main Street, D09 HK58 Ballymun) is supported by Dublin City Council. See eventbrite for more.
- Eventbrite GIY and Energia are calling on communities across Ireland to take part in Energia Get Ireland Growing Day on Saturday, July 2. This follows on from the Energia Get Ireland Growing initiative in April where 300 community growing starter kits across Ireland worth €42,500 were given away. For a chance to win prizes on the day, post a picture of their community growing projects on any social media channel and tag @EnergiaGIG while also using the hashtag #GetIrelandGrowing. Members of the public also have the opportunity to nominate someone going above and beyond to support others to grow and be named their province’s ‘Get Ireland Growing Community Hero’. Get Ireland Growing Winners will be announced on Saturday, July 16. See getirelandgrowing.ie for more.
- A live talk with Aoife Munn entitled 'What to do in the garden in June' takes place on Monday, June 13, at Tallaght Library (conference room) at 6.30pm. Don’t panic if you have not started your planting yet, come along to this gardening talk and get all the tips and tricks you need to get your garden ready for the seasons ahead. From flowers to vegetables and so much more. Lots of time for questions too. One ticket per person. Go to eventbrite to register.
- Got an item you'd like to see in Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie