Antiques: Cork auction offers everything from cannons to cabinets

A VICTORIAN ebonised credenza and a Louis XV-style vitrine are among the prime lots at Marshs sale in Cork next Saturday (June 18).
Estimated at €2,500-€4,500, the kingswood and ormolu mounted bombe-shaped vitrine on splayed legs is complete with 18th-century French lacquer vernis Martin panels.
There is brass and tortoiseshell boulle inlaid decoration on the credenza complete with gilt ormolu mounts and Sèvres panels. It is estimated at €2,000-€3,000.
There is a good selection of antique furniture including a Georgian corner cupboard (€1,200-€1,500), a French gilt upholstered five-piece drawing-room suite (€500-€1,000), a Victorian marquetry two-door side cabinet (€2,000-€2,500), an unusual set of four Regency-style upholstered window seats (€700-€1,000), a Georgian inlaid bureau bookcase (€500-€800) and a Georgian bow front sideboard (€400-€500).
A four-tier 28-branch glass chandelier is seven feet in height and will require a special setting to be displayed to spectacular effect. It is reasonably estimated at €1,200-€1,500.
Equally imposing is a pair of matching cannons on carriages with an estimate of just €800-€1,000.
Collectibles include Waterford Crystal, silver, clocks, gilt mirrors, paintings, watercolours and prints.
The catalogue is online and the sale goes on view at Marsh sale room in Cork on Rochford’s Lane off Grand Parade and South Mall in Cork on June 15, 16, and 17 from 10.30am to 7pm on each day.