Garden Q&A: What flowers are best to plant for bees and other pollinators?

QUESTION

I want to plant flower bulbs for next spring but I am not sure if I am doing the right thing for bees.

I have heard that not all flowers are good for bees.

Is this true and what ones should I plant?

ANSWER

Yes, it is important to think about which spring bulbs you plant in your garden for not all flowers are equal when it comes to bees and other pollinators.

In general terms, the simpler the flower the better and also the more hybridized a plant is the less it has to offer to bees.

Keep an eye out for crocus and muscari, the grape hyacinth, as these are two absolute favourites for bees.

Crocus flowers growing at the Lee Fields in Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wood anemones, Anemone nemerosa and Anemone blanda are also popular with pollinators.

Simple tulip species are good, as are camassia and nectaroscordum.