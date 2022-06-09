Wish List: Eight fab finds for Father's Day

A neat gift

Dingle Distillery has a "neat" solution for father's day — see what I did there? They have a range of carefully produced triple distilled Irish whiskeys to suit the whiskey lover in your life. This one is a Single Malt Cork whiskey, matured in PX Sherry (61%) and Bourbon (39%) first fill casks and comprising predominantly six to seven-year-old spirit, it's €55 per 70cl bottle available from www.dingledistillery.ie, Irish Malts, Celtic Whiskey Shop, independent off-licenses, and retailers nationwide.

The Cooking Cosy

Leave it to an Irish mammy to come up with a clever idea to save energy in the kitchen — and it could be a great gift for Irish dads. Geraldine Hegarty says the idea for her invention, The Cooking Cosy, was forged from a happy accident as a result of disorganisation and basic laws of absorption. "After a badly timed dinner preparation had to be abandoned midstream, my spiral pasta had become huge after absorbing the hot water. The cold and grossly overcooked pasta caused annoyance but also a glimmer of curiosity about its ability to cook with the ring turned off," explains Geraldine. With the Cooking Cosy, instead of simmering after bringing food to the boil, you remove the saucepan, place it on an insulating mat and cover with the cosy, the food will cook perfectly. We love this energy-saving, environmentally friendly method. Yours for €19.99 from www.cookingcosy.com.

Super socktails set

Dublin cocktail company Craft Cocktails have released their ultimate Old Fashioned and Craft Socktails set, a fun gift for discerning dads interested in original drinks and design. Gift the full lock, sock and barrel this year for €42.50 plus shipping from www.craftcocktails.ie and select retailers nationwide. The 700ml bottle contains seven servings.

Divine skin care for dad

Premium Irish skincare brand Green Angel has an extra gift for dads this Father’s Day in the form of a luxury men’s overnight bag, containing three natural skin and body essentials, containing a zesty 200ml seaweed bath and shower gel, muscle and joint fel, and a 30ml nourishing seaweed and tea tree rescue cream priced at €32, (the products themselves are worth €51), Shop at www.greenangel.com or local retail stockists, including pharmacies and leading department stores like Avoca, Dunnes Stores, Shaw’s and Kilkenny Design.

Electrifying gift

Daddy dearest might like this very cool polished steel electric toothbrush charger. No more messy wire problems, the range includes a single charger (€129) and dual toothbrush charger (€149) both compatible with all Oral B and Braun electric toothbrushes. Available from City Tiles and Bathrooms, with stores in Togher, Blackppol, North Point Business Park, Limerick, and Ballymount in Dublin, find out more at www.citytilesandbathrooms.ie.

Perfect pizza

Is your papa partial to a pizza? The Ooni Koda 16inch pizza oven is stylish, versatile and heats to 500 Celsius in 20 minutes to produce the ultimate crust in 60 seconds of cooking time. Available in store through Meadows & Byrnes 13 stores, www.meadowsandbyrne.com.

Blow him away

Maybe your father is into the sleek and smooth look — LanaiBLO have created a matt black dryer just for the occasion. With a very manly 2400 watt powerful motor, it's got all the bells and whistles, a 3.8m cord, ionic and tourmaline technology, six-speed heat and speed setting, you can also personalise it so he can be sure no one will steal it on him. It's €99.99 or €114.99 to personalise it, available to shop on www.lanaiblo.com with nationwide shipping available.

Cards on the table

If you're looking for a card, Moonpig are celebrating local talent by collaborating with Irish artists, check out their Father's Day offering, standard cards start at €3.99 but there's lots of options for jazzing it up, like personalising the card by adding your own text and photos. Find out more at www.moonpig.ie.