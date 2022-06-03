How to make your garden glow this summer

Starting with no lights other than the bleak security spot out in the spirit sucking, black void, fetch out the biggest, brightest torch you have, and take a ramble around at dusk. Train the light upward through branches.
Where you cannot make solar-powered lighting work (and it works in so many situations) combine it with low voltage mains-fed lighting (12V) that can go anywhere a cable and suitable transformer can be laid and powered. You will have to do some light digging to hide wiring, along the edges of lawns and through beds – but it’s not back-breaking stuff.
The key trend in feature, ambient and crucial task lighting for summer 2022 is low-hung pendant in chic, indoor style, combined with al fresco table lamps that again, look suited to the house.
Low voltage recessed LED lighting for patios, decks and walling has a highly sophisticated edge, and mains fed can be used year round to ensure you travel easily down to ground level from any elevation. Sharp, muddling shadows are the enemy here.
Colour change lighting can be boldly theatrical or subtly atmospheric, so mix up those washes of soft golden white light with some brilliant performers embracing tree trunks, shrouding shrubs or wrapped around posts, gates and pergolas.