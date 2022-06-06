Wish List: Outdoor accessories, picnic packs, and inclusive toys 

Cast your eye over our top home and interior picks to brighten up your life and your living space this weekend
Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 07:00
Esther N McCarthy

Garden party goodies

Any plans for a summer soiree? Søstrene Grene has a selection of products to welcome garden parties and beautiful buffet tables into your outdoor living space, including garlands, lanterns, and tableware. 

Store locations include Georges Street, Dublin, Dun Laoghaire, Blanchardstown, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry, and Bangor.

See sostrenegrene.com/ie for more.

Delightful dishes

These dishes are just €6.99 from Homesense.
Got the munchies? Put your peanuts and tapas in these cute dishes, €6.99 from . We're loving the ocean hues.

Colourful cushions

Shop at www.oxendales.ie.
These gorgeous gingham seat pads are from the William Morris outdoor collection in Oxendales. €15.50 each. 

Refurbished consoles

There's a 30-day trial period to test Refurbed consoles.
Refurbed have launched refurbished game consoles to their Irish customers, so you can do your bit for the environment, save money, and get your game on. 

There's a 30-day trial period to test the console, a minimum warranty of 12 months and refurbed products are up to 40% cheaper compared to other marketplaces. 

The PlayStation 4 and Nintendo are the most popular brands with 89% of console customers.

See more at www.refurbed.ie.

Inclusive Irish made toys

Little AngelRose is inspired by inclusivity, diversity, kindness, quality and sustainability. 
We adore hearing about new Irish companies, and when they specialise in rattan toys and furniture for dolls and boho nursery décor, we nearly throw a little party. 

Little AngelRose is inspired by inclusivity, diversity, kindness, quality and sustainability. Little AngelRose says they are the first company to design a rattan toy wheelchair with the belief that normalising disability starts at home. 

This Harvey Doll Rattan Wheelchair is €124.95, and dolls with Down Syndrome, with cochlear implants and with glasses are also available from €37.90.

Available on www.littleangelrose.com.

Fancy crisps

Keough's launched this new flavour at Bloom.
Launching at Bloom, Keogh’s has collaborated with another Irish farming family in County Tipperary to create the ultimate foodie flavour, Keogh’s Cashel Blue Cheese & Caramelised Onion flavoured crisps. The sharing bags are in stores now, for €2.69.

The ultimate picnic basket

This picnic backpack includes plates, acrylic wine glasses, a corkscrew, stainless-steel cutlery, a breadboard, a small bread knife and salt and pepper. 
We're loving this Escapade Picnic backpack from Meadows & Byrne (€99). The ergonomic, scandi-style picnic bag caters for four and is perfect for the modern-day hill walker. 

It includes plates, acrylic wine glasses, a corkscrew (vital), a set of stainless-steel cutleries with melamine handles, a breadboard, a small bread knife and salt and pepper. 

Order online at www.meadowsandbyrne.comor pop into one of Meadows & Byrne’s 13 stores nationwide. 

Flawless nail polish

June 1 was National Nail Polish Day.
Did you know June 1 was National Nail Polish Day? Well, you do now. Celebrate with Emolyne’s gel lacquer polishes. As someone with atrocious nails, I can only dream, but these promise a quick-drying, gel effect nail polish, perfect for creating a flawless manicure at home. 

And no need for a UV lamp. Available in 30 shades, including this Eritrea (€15.20) from www.emolyne.com.

