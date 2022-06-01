How to create a biodiverse garden in an outdoor space of any size

We all have our part to play in the battle against climate change and encouraging biodiversity in your garden helps to protect the environment and support wildlife, while making the most of your outdoor area.

This can range from simple measures like growing some strawberries in a pot on your balcony or scattering wildflower seeds on your lawn to bigger projects such as creating a living wall or installing a green-roofed shed (you should ask for professional advice before doing this to ensure the structure can take the weight).

Most importantly, you need to engage with your outdoor space. Creating a sustainable and biodiverse garden is a journey that the whole family can get involved in, no matter how young or old.

Bird feeders will attract many birds to the garden and help to sustain them over the winter.

Insect hotels, bird feeders and butterfly houses are a great way of supporting wildlife and engaging kids, as are wildflower lawns which even toddlers can sow. If you don’t have a lawn, no problem! Grab a pot or a grow bag and throw in a few seeds. My children loved doing this when they were small.

As the name suggests, the Nature Enthusiast’s Garden at Bord Bia Bloom is designed for a family of nature lovers and aims to foster biodiversity while creating a fun space for the whole family to enjoy.

The shrubs and flowers have been selected to encourage birds, bees and other insects, while a hedgehog house can create a welcoming habitat to attract hedgehogs into your garden. This can be made from an old box and could be a fun DIY project to undertake some weekend.

The garden was originally designed as part of Bord Bia’s Easy Steps to Dream Gardens initiative last year and a detailed plan, including a list of pollinator-friendly plants, is available to download on Bord Bia Bloom.

You can see the garden for yourself at Bord Bia Bloom this June Bank Holiday weekend, where you will pick up plenty of inspiration for creating a biodiverse garden at home.

Jane McCorkell is a garden designer, landscape architect and landscape horticultural consultant. She has received many accolades for her work, including seven Gold Medals at Bord Bia Bloom.