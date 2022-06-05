Garden Q&A: How can I get my viburnum to flower again?

Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 08:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I had a lovely plant in the garden for about the last 15 years that always produced layers of white flowers. 

As far as I can recollect April of last year was cold and it failed to flower but sadly it now appears that the plant is dead.

Is it just a case of buying a new one or is there anything that can be done to save it?

ANSWER 

Viburnums are particularly prone to certain types of fungal infection and in particular phytophthora. 

Unfortunately, there is no cure for this, but pre-emptive action and some cultural control may help. 

Remove all infected growth and this may be most of the plant unfortunately but failing to do so will result in the whole plant dying off.

Drench the soil afterwards with a solution of copper sulphate and water and feed with some good organic material, your own homemade compost will do fine or an organic liquid seaweed.

