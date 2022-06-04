Antiques: All the right notes at Lismore Castle

An enlarged Opera Festival antique fair and art fair will take place at Lismore Castle on June 4 and 5 featuring a range of dealers
'The Old Farm' by James Brohan will display at the Lismore Fair.

Des O’Sullivan

A MUCH enlarged Opera Festival antiques and art fair takes place on June 4 and 5 at the community centre in the shadow of Lismore Castle. 

Among the members of the Irish Antique Dealers Association who will attend are Marie Curran (jewellery and silver) Dublin, Greene's Antiques of Drogheda and Treasures Irish Art from Athlone.

Dealers from right around the country will bring an appetising selection of Irish art, French antique furniture, Persian rugs, high-end vintage fashion with a global provenance, jewellery, oil lamps, porcelain, glass, coins, banknotes, boxes, militaria and collectables including clocks. 

Annamoe Antiques will bring a selection of Persian rugs and runners to the fair.

There will be small easily carried pieces and even genealogy solutions. Organiser Robin O'Donnell of Hibernian Antique Fairs who managed to keep fairs going online during lockdown will make another online offering soon; he plans to sell online his own private collection gathered over the past 35 years in a format similar to the online lockdown offerings.

Antiques: All the right notes at Lismore Castle

