Jennifer Sheahan: The best gadgets for small-space living

If you’ve followed my Instagram account @workerscottage for any length of time, you’ll know I’m a huge fan of projectors in place of TVs. TVs take up way too much permanent space, and I personally don’t like them being the focal point of a room.
This is especially true if you prefer a large screen. Enter the projector — in recent years they have come on in leaps and bounds. Companies such as Optoma, LG, and Epson make excellent ultra-short-throw (UST) projectors, where the projector can be placed right up against the surface or screen it’s projecting onto.
Projectors now have much better image quality and can project huge screen sizes while taking up minimum space.
They now have better auto-focus, colour-correction, and keystone adjustment — all of which means they are quick to set up and can be projected onto a much wider range of surfaces, such as your wall (even if it’s not white).
This also makes projectors much more maneuverable — because they’re quick to set up, you can put them away and out of sight when not in use.
- Throw distance: Minimum distance from the surface it’s projecting onto.
- Lumens: This will tell you how bright the screen will be. If you want to watch in a bright daylit room, you’ll need at least 2500 lumens.
- Resolution: Many offer 4k/1080p image quality.
- Sound: Make sure to read the reviews, because not every manufacturer manages to fit a good speaker into a small projector.
- Fan noise: Also read the reviews because they can get very noisy.
A huge bonus of little houses is that there are fewer floors to clean! This also means you likely don’t need a big heavy-duty vacuum cleaner either. Luckily there are little ones available that won’t take up much storage space. I’ve done just fine in my little cottage with a robot vacuum cleaner and a handheld dust buster.
When it comes to space-saving gadgets, it’s hard to argue with smart home hubs such as the Amazon Echo, the Google Home, or the Apple HomePod.
Aside from a TV screen, the other gadget I refuse to allow in my small cottage is an iron. This is primarily because I detest ironing, but also because irons and ironing boards take up too much storage space for my liking.
