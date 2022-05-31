Save or splurge? Console tables ideal for hallway and beyond

Console tables can be used in various spots around the home, adapting from use in a hallway, to providing a surface in a living room for a lamp, photos and even the television.
They also work beautifully in a dining area where space is too tight for a larger sideboard.
The Pandrup gold-style metallic and white option has a touch of glam and plenty of shelves for storage and styling favourite pieces; €119 at www.jysk.ie.
Opt for some art deco style and curvy edges with the Amsterdam console from ww.next.co.uk; €320.