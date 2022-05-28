Irish masterworks in the frame at James Adam and Whyte's

What amounts to almost an embarrassment of Irish art riches confronts collectors at upcoming sales at James Adam on June 1 and at Whyte’s on June 6.

The undoubted highlight of these sales are the two re-discovered 18th-century masterworks of Dublin Bay by William Ashford, featured here last Saturday.

Landscapes from the 18th century, like these two views and A View of Cork by John Butts at the Crawford Gallery, are extremely rare and important. Ashford, the first president of the Royal Hibernian Academy, offers a glimpse of Dublin Bay when the city and the port were one and the same, there was no coastal road to Clontarf and, in 1774-75 when these views were painted, the Drogheda railway embankment was almost 70 years into the future.

The pictures, which have been in private ownership since they were attributed to Peter Monamy and sold at Christie’s in 1887, are estimated at €500,000-€700,000.

'The Yellow Man' by Hughie O'Donoghue at Adam's.

There are 118 lots at Adam’s, and one of the most recent is Hughie O’Donoghue’s Yellow Man II from 2008. His Yellow Man series is inspired by a Van Gogh self-portrait known only from photographs and thought lost in a fire. This one is estimated at €40,000-€60,000.

Another 21st-century work of note is Barry Flanagan’s Horse on Anvil (€20,000-€30,000). Best known for his sculptural hares exhibited around O’Connell St at the time of his Dublin retrospective in 2006, Flanagan is celebrated too for sculpted horses, cougars, and elephants.

'Horse on Anvil' by Barry Flanagan at Adam's.

SCULPTURES

There are prominent horse sculptures in Cambridge and in Montreal. The Bridge at Skibbereen (1919) and The Folded Heart (1943) by Jack Butler Yeats are estimated at €400,000-€600,000 and €250,000-€350,000, respectively.

Gerard Dillon’s Across from Innislacken (€60,000-€80,000) dates to c1951, while Tony O’Malley’s Arrieta-Orzola (Lanzarote) from 1988 is estimated at €25,000-€35,000.

Sun Rising, an extensive wooded landscape with fishermen by George Barret (€100,000-€150,000) is described by Adams as a masterpiece of 18th-century Irish art. Chiswick Baths by Sir John Lavery is estimated at €80,000-€120,000.

The Adam’s sale, which includes a 1916 copy of The Proclamation (€150,000-€200,000), is on view at St Stephen’s Green today and every day until next Wednesday at 4pm and online. The sale gets under way at 6pm on Wednesday.

Viewing for Whyte’s sale of 156 lots of Irish and international art at the RDS on Monday week (June 6) begins next Saturday. The catalogue is online.

Among the Yeats’s is a particularly tender oil. The Little Sister of the Gang (Fitzwilliam Square) (1944) (€150,000-€200,000) shows one of the boys holding the hand and carefully looking after a much younger yellow-haired girl. The Yeats is highly distinctive and instantly identifiable.

Patrick Heron’s Emerald with Reds and Cerulean (1977) (€150,000-€200,000) is in complete contrast. The two works demonstrate the widely differing styles of art on offer at Whyte’s ranging from an Untitled 1977 Tuft Wall Hanging by Patrick Scott (€15,000-€20,000) to A Horsefair at Goresbridge, Co Kilkenny, by Peter Curling (€30,000-€40,000).

The Patrick Scott work was commissioned by McGarry Ni Eanaigh for the S3 Building at Leopardstown in 1997 and it was made by V’Soske Joyce of Oughterard. The entire proceeds of the sale of this lot sale will be donated to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal courtesy of S3 Connected Health and Whyte’s.

There is also an unusual four-part portrait of Penelope Collins, daughter of the artist Patrick Collins, by Basil Blackshaw (€10,000-€15,000) among an exciting collection of art and sculpture at Whyte’s.

The catalogue cover lot is Fair Day, Westport, Co Mayo, c1943 by Lillian Lucy Davidson (€20,000-€30,000).

All we need to do now is just wait and see whether the incredibly buoyant global art market — which resulted in sales worth over $2bn at Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips in New York this month — will also be reflected on the home front.