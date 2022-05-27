Hanging out in a hammock: The ultimate guide 

“We source hammocks from all over the world, and the ethics of our suppliers are really important to us. All timber products such as the stands and spreader bars are FSC certified. We love the Balinese company, Ticket to the Moon, for their policy of paying their workers well above average wages whilst also giving paid holidays and even a pension scheme; unusual in Asia. La Siesta from Germany has a great track record for using sustainable materials such as their organic cotton range of hammocks and our friends at Amazonas, the manufacturers of The Globo, recently made a €10,000 donation for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.”
Oliver explains more, “As a rule of thumb, the longer and wider a hammock is the more comfortable it is. It’s not that single hammocks are uncomfortable but what if someone offered you the choice of a single or king-size bed to sleep in on your own. After that, think about how and where you will use it. Is it between two trees, how far apart are they? Check the length of the hammock, if it’s too long you’ll be sitting on the lawn. Do you want something lightweight to throw in your bag and take on holiday? Will all the neighbourhood kids be piling in and doing loop the loops in it? Is the most important thing that it compliments your new frock so you look fabulous on Instagram?”