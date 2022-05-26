Wish List: Here are eight exciting picks for your home

Return, recycle and repeat

We love the idea of a refill station, where you bring in your reusable container and top it up. The Body Shop Irish flagship on Dublin’s Grafton Street is the most recent store to introduce a refill station, along with their recycling scheme Return, Recycle and Repeat. By December 2023, they aim to have all our product formulas certified by The Vegan Society. See thebodyshop.com.

Say 'I do' to a vegan wedding

A Dunowen House speciality: miso maple roast aubergines stuffed with mediterranean veg & couscous, tahini dressing.

We’re delighted to hear about an Irish wedding company showcasing unique wedding venues, plus a curated list of top vegan and vegetarian-friendly properties.

Highlights include Clonakilty’s Dunowen’s House speciality plant-based and meat-free menus, a delicious example pictured here. See SaveMyDay.ie for more info.

Throw a birthday party

A big happy birthday to Foxford which is celebrating 130 years in business this year. To mark the occasion, they have created the Nostalgia collection featuring two classic herringbone weave throws in lambswool and cashmere blends in their woollen mills in Foxford village, Co Mayo. Buy at Foxford.com, in stores in Foxford and Westport, and Arnotts.

Vintage sustainable fashion

Check out these very cool towel tops and linen ponchos. Made from vintage towels sourced in the States and Holland, Katie of Peach Vintage started making the tops in her mam’s kitchen. Katie tells us that each one has a different design and fabric: “I really wanted my clothing to fit all body types, I wanted to make things accessible, for people with disabilities to wear them, that’s when the idea of ponchos arrived.” See peachvintageclothing.com.

Gorgeous garden art

As we’re enjoying more time in our outdoor spaces, the idea of garden art is appealing. We love this Chelsa bronze and stainless steel sculpture created by 8ight and available from Kildare Gallery; see thekildaregallery.ie.

Double the fun in a swing chair

Outdoor living, we are ready, bring it on. Ballyseedy Home & Garden in Tralee has an interesting range of bespoke furniture. Lots of joy and happy memories. This bohemian double egg swing chair is made with an extra deep cushion, water repellant, quick-drying and anti-bacterial. It will work inside and out. Yours for €950 and delivery is available nationwide within 7 to 14 working days. Shop at ballyseedy.ie.

Style school

Cork interior designer Mairead Collier is hosting her Style School workshop in the River Lee Hotel on Saturday, May 28, designed to help you discover your unique interior style. Mairead says she wants to give people the confidence to transform their home to look exactly how they would love it to be — it’s all about figuring out your core interiors personality. Pictured here is a recent project Mairead was involved with. Find out more at maireadcollierinteriors.comtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">, tickets at Eventbrite.ie.

Clever ceramics

We adore this gorgeous bowl by Aoife Slattery Ceramics, €80, available from The Collective. Home to over 30 Irish-based designers and showcasing the best of Irish and European independent jewellery, home accessories and lifestyle brands, the group are celebrating five years of business in Dublin’s Creative Quarter; see thecollectivedublin.ie.