The big news this week was the sale of Andy Warhol’s Shot Sage Blue Marilyn. From the collection of Thomas and Doris Ammann of Zurich, it sold for a record $195 million (€184,421,250) at Christie’s on Monday evening — making this 40-square inch canvas the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever sold.
The 36 works from this collection realised $317.8 million (€300,610,198), All proceeds will directly benefit the Ammann Foundation’s global efforts to create healthcare and education programmes for children. With everyone from Monet and Degas to Balthus and Wayne Thibaud Christie’s delivered in style over the past week.
The Modern evening auction on Tuesday is the most expensively estimated in the category at Sotheby’s for 15 years. It will feature one of Monet’s finest Venetian works, a 1932 portrait of Marie Thérèse Walter by Picasso and The Glade by Paul Cezanne. These three works alone are expected to bring in around $150 million (€142.6 million).