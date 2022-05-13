Garden Digest: What to do now in the room outside

- Cork Flower Club will be meeting on Tuesday, May 17, at 7.30pm in Garryduff Sports Centre, Rochestown, Cork T12 ER22. A demonstration titled ‘Summer’ will be given by Ann Clifford AOIFA demonstrator. All welcome, Visitors €5.
- Bandon Garden Centre and Florists will host DJ Murphy’s open garden at Bride Park Cottage, Killumney, on Sunday, May 15, from 12pm-6pm in aid of CUH cancer research. Admission €10 includes light refreshments, and the event will include plant sales, pottery, paintings, and antiques.
- The sixth international ‘Fascination of Plants Day’ takes place on May 18 under the umbrella of the European Plant Science Organisation (EPSO) to promote the importance of plant science research for agriculture and sustainable production of nutritious food, climate, as well as for horticulture, forestry and the production of plant-based non-food products such as paper, timber, chemicals, energy and pharmaceuticals. UCC will host an open day in the School of Biological Earth and Environmental Science, on the North Mall Campus, Distillery Fields. With support from the UCC Living Lab Project, it will launch the University Urban Farm Project. The event will kick off at midday and will run until 5pm on the Distillery Fields site and there is no need to book. Beekeeper Tomas Quigley will be on site talking about the honey being produced on the North Mall Campus. The day will culminate in an ‘an evening with the trees of UCC Arboretum’. Book your place on the tour at eventbrite.ie.
- The Waterford International Festival of Time will open to visitors on May 20 at 10am and will continue until May 22. Admission to the festival is included in a ‘Freedom of Waterford’ ticket to Waterford Treasures Museums that gives access to all Waterford Treasures museums and a walking tour. The Festival of Time Lecture by David Rooney will take place on Friday, May 20, at 7.30pm in the Large Room and is free but bookable at medievalreception@waterfordcouncil.ie.
Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie