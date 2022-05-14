Cork designer: Transform your home by bringing the outside in

My own reading of it is as follows: Biophilia can be as minute an action as giving your fern a drink of water while brewing your morning coffee, as I do, or as big a deal as having a glass dome-style sitting room that resembles the National Botanic Gardens.
I check in with a Cork designer and biophilia enthusiast to get specifics.
“I am passionate about biophilia because it’s an area of design that can increase your wellbeing, reduce stress, improve cognitive function, expedite healing, and enhance your creativity at home or in the office.”
“Earth colours, natural fibres and materials, daylight, organic shapes, nature and botanical prints, water features, fragrant plants, living roofs, moss walls all work together to give us this connection.”
“Don’t worry, I am not going to make you sleep in a forest!”
- Bring fresh air into your space, open up the windows — this will also let you hear some nature sounds outside, depending on where you live obviously
- Maximise the light that is coming into your home, if you can open up a space in your home to incorporate a large window/bifold door, or add a skylight then do. Other simpler ways include drawing back the curtains to allow the light in; have some seating/reading areas, or even place your office near a window
- Declutter — make the most of your space because clutter is not good for the mind
If you don’t have the option of looking out onto nature then simulate it.
- Use your walls as canvases
- Add photographs of you in nature, or large landscape paintings
- Add a wallpaper of botanical prints
- Create a mural of an area in nature that you love
- Add some stone on a wall, or an area you can see from your home through a window
- Make sure you have a light-coloured paint on the walls; this highlights plants and natural elements in the decor, or use a colour palette derived from nature — earthy tones, forest hues or sunset shades
- Add greenery to your tablescape
- Add nature patterns: What I mean by this is maybe add a honeycomb tile to the backsplash in your kitchen or bathroom
- Add candles and diffusers with scents of forestry, sea and nature
- Bring greenery in, this will definitely make you feel more connected to nature. The English ivy, peace lily, weeping fig, spider plant, snake plant, and Boston fern are capable of filtering toxins from the air
- Add a living wall in your hall or kitchen area, or add a herb tower in your kitchen to grow herbs
- Soft furnishings: throws, cushions
- Furniture that follows natural contours and lines, like coffee tables, office desks, bespoke window seats, dining tables, shelving
- Wood screens: these are used a lot now in homes, commercial spaces and restaurants to divide a space, without compromising on light
Large or small, this will add a sense of tranquillity to a space, and a small water fountain can be installed anywhere in a home — by the front door, countertop, or on a window ledge.
