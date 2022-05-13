We love 'she sheds', 'man caves' and horticultural wardrobes

Even if you don’t want a she-shed or man-cave (the latter described by my husband as the whole house in the 1950s) it’s a shame to ignore a promising focal feature with pleasing angularity in your otherwise softly billowing planting.
That terrifying ticket, the product of our current construction timber shortage, is often dished up without any extra comfort detailing like an opening window, or storage elements. Now, take a turn down the DIY aisle and pick up medium-grade sandpaper, sanding blocks, and a pail of water-based garden stain. Can that shed even be saved? If the shed is simply not big enough for you it could be redeployed elsewhere in the garden.
An unloved, 15-year-old middling, commercial softwood shed is an old shed. If you’re sick and tired of deal with wind-driven rain penetrating a timber type, it might be time to move to vinyl or steel.
Sometimes, all you will be faced with is using a claw hammer to take off and replace the odd board, tightening screws and fixing proud nails before sanding the shed down and re-staining. In a more serious renovation, even where your old dear is reasonable structural sound, it’s possible to dismantle a lightly damaged shed back into its modular panels. The roof is kept in one part where possible. A long weekend’s work, beginning to end, but not a very complex project if you’re a have-a-go Harry or Harriet handy with nails, screws and angles.