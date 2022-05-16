Wish List: Sustainable sunnies and what happened when we put an egg in with the laundry

Sustainable sunnies

Meath-based Crann takes old materials bound for landfill or the ocean like stainless steel, PE plastic and wood and re-uses them to create sunglasses and watches.

The business also donates a percentage of each sale to the Native Woodland Trust which is dedicated to the preservation/restoration of Ireland's woodlands and eco-system.

We love the Inch sunnies, €79. Shop at www.crann.co.

Just keep swimming

The Grace swimsuit (€65) from Kahm

We came across Kahm swimwear at WellFest last weekend and were very impressed with the quality and feel of the products. The brand, founded by Donegal sisters Áine and Sally Anne, use a material called ECONYL ® which is predominately made with old fishing nets, carpets and nylon scraps.

The Grace (€65) pictured is one of our favourites from the collection. See www.kahm.ie.

An eco-clean

The Ecoegg Laundry Egg

We've been using the Ecoegg (€11.95) for the past month now, and don’t think we’ll ever go back to traditional laundry detergents. The product cleans clothes using two types of mineral pellets plus a small amount of detergent encased in a recyclable egg.

It contains no petrochemicals, enzymes, chlorine bleaches, phosphates, parabens, SLS/SLES or palm oil, and is suitable for sensitive skin. Most importantly – it actually cleans your clothes and leaves them smelling fresh. As it lasts for up to 70 washes, it's good value for money too. The refills (up to 50 washes) come in at €5.95. Shop at www.faerly.ie.

A second life

The circular hub at IKEA Dublin’s Ballymun store aims to give thousands of pieces of furniture a second life

Every year, millions of pieces of secondhand furniture go to waste. That’s why we love IKEA's circular hub initiative which sees the Swedish giant buy back customers used IKEA furniture, to give chairs, shelves or chests of drawers as many lives as possible. The circular hub also features ex-display products and discontinued furniture. Pricing for products is based on the quality of the product with like-new products going for 50% of the original price, while those with more wear-and-tear going for between 30 and 40% of the products original price.

Take it gently

Jo Browne Daily Hydrating Moisturiser,€48.00

Creating premium products with natural ingredients in a sustainable way has been at the core of Jo Browne’s business for some time. We’re intrigued to try the brand’s latest addition - the Jo Browne Daily Hydrating Moisturiser which is made with Bakuchiol, a gentle plant-based vegan retinol that requires less care and caution than its synthetic sister. Visit jobrowne.com.

Super scraps

A bag from Maisey Made

Maisey Clarke from West Cork designs one-off handbags, tote bags and hats made from scrap or remnant material. She sells the bags and hats via her Instagram stories every Friday at 8pm. Each piece is sold on a first come, first serve basis — and you’d want to be quick, they go fast. Follow @maiseyymade on Instagram. Handbags and hats from €45, totes from €55.

Pre-loved furniture

Swan chair, €450, gaffinteriors.ie

Journalists Caroline Foran and Jo Linehan are behind GAFF interiors, an online platform that connects those selling pre-loved, high-quality products with buyers hoping to shop sustainably and potentially save a few euro in the process. A good place to look for stylish second-hand furniture.

Pictured is a swan chair we found for sale on www.gaffinteriors.ie, priced at €450.

Sweaty Betty

Nuasan Active Body Moisturiser €24.95 from nuasan.com

If you’re in the market for a gift for the gym bunny in your life, you might want to look at Galway biz Nuasan. Founded by Dara Scott, this ethical bodycare company aims to solve some of the problems associated with leading an active lifestyle in the most natural and sustainable way possible.

Our favourites from the brand include Active Foot Care (€28.95) which prevents athlete’s foot, nail fungus and foot odour and the Active Body Moisturiser (€24.95) which is enriched with arnica and magnesium to help tired muscles recover faster. See www.nuasan.com.