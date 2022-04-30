Light fantastic: Rich pickings at James Adam's sale

Titans of modern British, European and American art like Patrick Caulfield, Bridget Riley, Karl Appel, Milton Avery and Lucien Freud and a selection of sleek designer pieces by Italian, French, Finnish and Danish designers make for a fascinating Mid-Century Modern sale at James Adam in Dublin on May 10.
No less than 28 of the 216 lots on offer are from the estate of a deceased Dublin collector with a deep interest in modern art.
A collection like this one offers a variety of once-off opportunities with rich pickings for the significant band of Irish collectors with a growing appreciation of this relatively recent period.
Three Squares in Yellow, by Patrick Heron, regarded as one of the finest colourists of the 20th century, dates to 1960 and is estimated at €20,000-€30,000. Two Pines by the American artist Milton Avery, who is to be the focus of an exhibition at the Royal Academy this summer, is a mixed media work with an estimate of €20,000-€30,000 and Lucian Freud’s inclusion comes by way of an etching titled, Head of a Man, dating to 1986/87 and with an estimate of €15,000-€20,000.