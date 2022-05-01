Peter Dowdall: Why worms, insects, bacteria and fungi are the garden's hidden heroes 

You can’t fully admire or appreciate a garden by looking at a photograph, no matter how good the shot is.
Thus, to truly have a great garden, you need to be a part of it. All the marketing companies and gardening magazines are telling us right now, during spring and summer months, that we need to feed our gardens with the latest wonderful plant food and whilst plants often do need certain tonics, it is far better, in the first place, to have a deeper understanding of the medium the plants are growing in to provide them with what they need.
Plants are in active growth right now and will be for the season ahead, so why not give them what they need. A clean and healthy garden is not one where there is no leaf litter and natural debris; rather one where there is an abundance of such garden gold.
