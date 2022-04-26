Outer space: Extend your home with a garden room or office 

- See what’s included in the price other than the structure. Electrics? Heating? Plumbing? Labour?
- Measure your garden. A minimum 25sqm of space must remain after installation.
- A studio over 25sqm requires planning permission.
- Using the studio to live in or for guest accommodation requires planning permission.
- Look at the waiting time from order to completion. Current material shortages and high demand for studios can cause delays.
- Check the duration of the installation. It can be anything from one day upwards.
- With energy prices rising, check BER ratings and likely energy consumption.
- Check details of the exterior finishe to determine likely maintenance levels.
- Plan for clearing of the site before installation. Some studio makers/installers will quote for this additional work, if needed. If a bathroom is included, where is the access to existing plumbing?