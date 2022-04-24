Garden Digest: What to do now in the room outside

Take a look at the events, shows, tours and online resources available over the next week and month
Garden Digest: What to do now in the room outside

  • Owenabue Garden & Flower Club, Carrigaline, welcomes Gill Weyman to St Mary’s NS, Waterpark, Carrigaline, Cork, on Monday, April 25, at 8pm, to give a talk on the lifecycle of ladybirds and other beneficial insects in our gardens. Gill, co-founder of Cork Nature Network, is a researcher with the Fota Wildlife Park and UCC where she is working on a PhD studying ladybirds. Visitors welcome, €7.

  • Ladysbridge & District Flower & Garden Club will host a demonstration by Melanie Harris, AOIFA, entitled ‘As fresh as springtime’ on Monday, April 25, in the Garryvoe Hotelat 8pm. Competition on the night is ‘Springtime’ 76 cm. All are welcome.
  • Glengarra Flower & Garden Club in Burncourt, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, is hosting landscaper Simon Fraser, trader at the weekly Lismore Farmers & Craft Market, on Thursday, April 28, at Burncourt Community Centre E21X674 at 8pm. Topic will be companion planting. Visitors €5.
  • The Waterford International Festival of Time will open to visitors on May 20 at 10am and will continue until May 22. Admission to the festival is included in a ‘Freedom of Waterford’ ticket to Waterford Treasures Museums that gives access to all Waterford Treasures museums and a walking tour. The Festival of Time Lecture by David Rooney will take place on Friday, May 20, at 7.30pm in the Large Room and is free but bookable at medievalreception@waterfordcouncil.ie.
  • Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) hosts a plant sale on Saturday, April 23, 11am-2pm at Pembroke Lodge, Dargle Lane, Bray, Co. Wicklow. Eircode A98 V0A9. Event is courtesy of Peggy and Bat Masterson. The plan is to offer great plants at great value. Most of the plants are perennials in 2-litre pots and will be €5 each.

