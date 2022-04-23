You won't need megabucks for this auction filled with wonder

Like the most enticing library, the sale at James Adam in Dublin next Tuesday afternoon is enough to set the imagination soaring.

If you love old and interesting things, the Library Collection is brimful of the most weird, wonderful and fabulous lots, plus deeply comfortable chairs.

An antique Irish George IV bookcase, possibly made in Cork, at Adam's.

The wonder is there is not that much in the way of books. Instead you can happily browse among bookcases, desks, tables, artworks, rugs, stuffed birds, a Black Forest carved hall stand, a carved cathedral clock, tapestries, a Meissen monkey orchestra, an Anglo Indian marble topped side table, globes, mirrors, tiles, busts and an illuminated manuscript carefully tucked away in a selection of 360 eye-popping lots.

An inlaid Killarney work table at Adam's.

The auction kicks off with a pair of 19th-century Spanish pine and iron-studded finca doors. Where to place these sun bleached objects in a typical Irish setting?

Time to set your creativity to overdrive.

You won’t need megabucks, the estimate is just €600-€800. There are wonderful collectibles like a c1680-1720 Louis XIV Beauvais tapestry from France (€15,000-€20,000), the aforementioned 21-piece Meissen monkey orchestra plus conductors stand (€8,000-€12,000), a 19th-century Killarney work table (€3,000-€4,000), a giltwood and porcelain mounted Viennese Napoleonic table (€3,000-€5,000) and a Regency boulle marquetry commode (€10,000-€15,000).

An Irish George IV mahogany bookcase on turned cornice with spiral columns, glazed doors and panelled doors, described as possibly made in Cork, has an estimate of €6,000-€8,000.

A mid-19th century illustration of Lisburn from an illuminated manuscript.

An illuminated manuscript book in a tooled leather binding presented to James Stannus, Dean of Rogg and Rector of Lisburn in 1867, contains a series of finely detailed drawings including Market Place with Market House and Christchurch Cathedral, the Old Huguenot Church, now used as a courthouse, and Bleaching Field, near the linen mills at Lisburn. The estimate is €4,000-€5,000.

Many lots like a coco de mer nut from the Seychelles (€400-€600) are more affordable and might make useful conversation pieces.

Natural history specimens and taxidermy range in price from €300 up, a c1830 French ormolu cathedral clock is estimated at €300-€500, as is a 19th-century beech and elmwood reading chair.

A collection of 15 books related to Ireland comes with an estimate of €100-€200 and there are tiles, bottles and flasks and some attractive antique furniture at very reasonable estimates.

The sale is on view at St Stephen’s Green from 1pm to 5pm today and tomorrow and from 10am to 5pm on Monday.

This online catalogue deserves to be closely perused and savoured in a quiet and peaceful corner.

A library would be ideal.