You won't need megabucks for this auction filled with wonder

If you love old and interesting things, the Library Collection is brimful of the most weird, wonderful and fabulous lots, plus deeply comfortable chairs.
The wonder is there is not that much in the way of books. Instead you can happily browse among bookcases, desks, tables, artworks, rugs, stuffed birds, a Black Forest carved hall stand, a carved cathedral clock, tapestries, a Meissen monkey orchestra, an Anglo Indian marble topped side table, globes, mirrors, tiles, busts and an illuminated manuscript carefully tucked away in a selection of 360 eye-popping lots.
An Irish George IV mahogany bookcase on turned cornice with spiral columns, glazed doors and panelled doors, described as possibly made in Cork, has an estimate of €6,000-€8,000.