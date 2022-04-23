You won't need megabucks for this auction filled with wonder

Th James Adam library collection sale in Dublin promises to let your imagination soar, writes Des O'Sullivan
You won't need megabucks for this auction filled with wonder

A Meissen monkey orchestra at Adam's Library Collection sale.

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 07:00
Des O’Sullivan

Like the most enticing library, the sale at James Adam in Dublin next Tuesday afternoon is enough to set the imagination soaring.

If you love old and interesting things, the Library Collection is brimful of the most weird, wonderful and fabulous lots, plus deeply comfortable chairs.

An antique Irish George IV bookcase, possibly made in Cork, at Adam's.
An antique Irish George IV bookcase, possibly made in Cork, at Adam's.

The wonder is there is not that much in the way of books. Instead you can happily browse among bookcases, desks, tables, artworks, rugs, stuffed birds, a Black Forest carved hall stand, a carved cathedral clock, tapestries, a Meissen monkey orchestra, an Anglo Indian marble topped side table, globes, mirrors, tiles, busts and an illuminated manuscript carefully tucked away in a selection of 360 eye-popping lots.

An inlaid Killarney work table at Adam's.
An inlaid Killarney work table at Adam's.

The auction kicks off with a pair of 19th-century Spanish pine and iron-studded finca doors. Where to place these sun bleached objects in a typical Irish setting?

Time to set your creativity to overdrive.

You won’t need megabucks, the estimate is just €600-€800. There are wonderful collectibles like a c1680-1720 Louis XIV Beauvais tapestry from France (€15,000-€20,000), the aforementioned 21-piece Meissen monkey orchestra plus conductors stand (€8,000-€12,000), a 19th-century Killarney work table (€3,000-€4,000), a giltwood and porcelain mounted Viennese Napoleonic table (€3,000-€5,000) and a Regency boulle marquetry commode (€10,000-€15,000).

An Irish George IV mahogany bookcase on turned cornice with spiral columns, glazed doors and panelled doors, described as possibly made in Cork, has an estimate of €6,000-€8,000.

A mid-19th century illustration of Lisburn from an illuminated manuscript.
A mid-19th century illustration of Lisburn from an illuminated manuscript.

An illuminated manuscript book in a tooled leather binding presented to James Stannus, Dean of Rogg and Rector of Lisburn in 1867, contains a series of finely detailed drawings including Market Place with Market House and Christchurch Cathedral, the Old Huguenot Church, now used as a courthouse, and Bleaching Field, near the linen mills at Lisburn. The estimate is €4,000-€5,000.

Many lots like a coco de mer nut from the Seychelles (€400-€600) are more affordable and might make useful conversation pieces.

Natural history specimens and taxidermy range in price from €300 up, a c1830 French ormolu cathedral clock is estimated at €300-€500, as is a 19th-century beech and elmwood reading chair.

A collection of 15 books related to Ireland comes with an estimate of €100-€200 and there are tiles, bottles and flasks and some attractive antique furniture at very reasonable estimates.

The sale is on view at St Stephen’s Green from 1pm to 5pm today and tomorrow and from 10am to 5pm on Monday.

This online catalogue deserves to be closely perused and savoured in a quiet and peaceful corner.

A library would be ideal.

More in this section

Zero waste concept. Female hands holding vegan vegetables in cotoon reusable bag, glass jars with chickpea, lentils on dark slat How to do vegetable gardening the zero waste way
Kevin McCloud on low-carbon builds and green home tech  Kevin McCloud on low-carbon builds and green home tech 
Small and Cosy garden in Kensington, London Common garden lighting mistakes to avoid, according to a design expert
<p>Jen Sheahan, and her late 1800s artisan cottage in Dublin. Picture: Joe McCallion </p>

How a letter turned this Home of the Year into a Tardis for owner 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices