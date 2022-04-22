How to choose comfortable and sustainable bed linen

Anyone who hates ironing is off the hook. Wrinkled bed linen is trending but we’re calling it relaxed linens.

Don’t you just love that? It’s enough to tempt me to divest my duvet of its fleecy winter hibernation cover (for bonus points, it never needs to be ironed) in favour of my crisp cotton which always needs the dreaded iron to make it presentable.

For a little touch of dreamy colour, the relaxed pink percale organic cotton duvet set single is from €110 from Conscious Convert.

I know, though, I wouldn’t live with the wrinkles, so advice from Hannah Murphy, owner of Irish luxury bed linen retailer Amurelle, could help with the ironing drudgery.

“We recommend taking your linen out of the dryer when it is still slightly damp and hang it up which will help to reduce creasing,” she says. “Once fully dry, it is ready to go straight onto your bed.

“Cotton should be ironed on a medium setting while still a little damp as this will cut down on ironing times and effort.”

She also has suggestions to ensure the linens last.

“There is a misconception that bedding needs to be washed at extreme temperatures in order for it to come out clean,” she says.

The Irish landscape has inspired the colour choices in White & Green’s bed linens, offering a white, stone grey, sky blue, and a cream which is an undyed natural cotton.

“We recommend saving your sheets and the planet by washing on your regular cycle at 40 degrees. A top tip is to use liquid laundry detergent and skip out on the fabric

softener as this can weaken the fibres and it’s also not great for our oceans.”

When it comes to the all-important

comfort factor, Hannah adds, “If you prefer a smoother feel against your skin then go for cotton. Linen has a more robust feel but is breathable so is ideal for warmer sleepers.

“Fit is also very important. There is nothing worse than an ill-fitting fitted sheet that comes off your mattress while you sleep. Choose extra deep sheets and ensure the elastic is super strong to avoid any slipping and sliding.”

Rebecca Winckworth is co-owner ofanother Irish retailer, White & Green, which has strong sustainability credentials and offers luxurious comfort for all seasons.

Irish luxury bed linen brand Amurelle has the relaxed Breeze linen duvet cover set from €179.95, Breeze linen fitted sheets from €89.95, and Breeze linen pillowcase €59.95 p/pair.

She stresses the importance of buying once and buying quality to last, especially now when we’re feeling squeezed financially: “Everyone is at home so much more often than before and they realise that we really should invest as much in our living space as we do in things like eating out or socialising,” she says.

“Before the pandemic, I think people didn’t bat an eyelid about spending €100 on a dinner, but they would question whether a bed linen set that lasts for years would be worth the same.

White & Green’s Aura range of ethical and sustainable bed linen sets are from €150 for a single to €190 for a super king and includes a duvet cover, a deep fitted sheet and four pillowcases.

“Now they are more open to investing in their houses and especially in their bedrooms, which is where you recharge your batteries and make sure you are fighting fit to take on the world every day.

“We cannot expect ourselves to get up in the morning and take on the difficulties of our personal and professional lives if we have not given ourselves the chance to rest up the night before.

“Investing in good bedding should be as important as your ritual morning coffee or your walk in nature. It’s non-negotiable.”

Rebecca also stresses caring for your linens so they’ll look and feel good for years to come.

“We always recommend that you choose between a 30 and 40-degree eco wash,” she says. “You can even try to air dry them instead of using the dryer to save electricity, and we highly recommend a natural detergent which will not damage your skin.”

Zelia Madigan runs Cork-based Conscious Convert, a new venture selling sustainable bed linens.

She has advice for optimising comfort especially when you share a bed.

“Flat sheets, duvets, and throw blankets allow more flexibility, particularly for couples as body temperature is personal,” she says.

“Pull the throw blanket up or down as needed, plus have it thrown across the foot of the bed in the morning to suit your style.

“Layering your bed gives you the choice of adding and removing as needed depending on how warm or cool you are feeling,” she adds. “I layer up my bed so it is adaptable for my comfort rather than the season.

“On very warm nights, I remove the duvet and sleep in a percale organic cotton flat sheet with the throw blanket. Because everything is made with organic cotton all the layers are breathable so will naturally regulate to my body temperature.”

