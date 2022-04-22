Wish List: Eight fab finds for your home interiors 

Fit for a king

Sleep tight with DFS's Grand Design bed collection.

This is the Edinburgh king-size bedframe in mustard velvet, €2,145 and made using innovative and sustainable materials, including sustainably sourced timber frames, interiors made from recycled plastics bottles and fabric made from 100% recycled yarn.

Order in stores nationwide or online at dfs.ie

Dry oil delights

If you haven't sussed out Nuxe's Huile Prodigieuse range of dry oils yet, with summer coming it's the perfect time. Containing 98% natural origin ingredients, Huile Prodigieuse gives a sleek sheen to the skin.

Packed with ingredients like camellia, almond, St John’s wort, macadamia and hazelnut, Huile Prodigieuse is a serious multitasker - we use it for our hair, face, body, nails and whatever else needs a little TLC. There's the original Huile Prodigieuse, Florale, Golden Shimmer and Néroli.

Starting at 100ml, €33, available at pharmacies nationwide.

Terrific tapestries

A date for your diaries, next Friday, April 29, there's a very exciting launch in King House, titled Interconnections. This is an exhibition of handwoven tapestries from Ireland and Scotland.

Curated by artist Frances Crowe, this is the group's fourth time exhibiting together in Roscommon. Pictured here is a sublime tapestry by Scottish artist Joan Baxter. There's lots more going on in The Roscommon Arts centre running until May 14th, find out more at roscommonartscentre.ie

Love to lounge

Time for more outdoor living.

We love this rattan lounge chair, it's called the Edderup from Jysk, €129, jysk.ie

Look on the light side

Light up your life with this cute lamp, €34.99 from homesense.ie.

Pesto pizza

On the Kitchen Shelf this week is a new Vegi Pesto pizza from Dominos. The limited-edition pizza is loaded with courgettes, red, green and yellow peppers, tomatoes, a sprinkle of red onions, and finished with an aromatic pesto drizzle.

Hand made in-store on Domino’s signature fresh dough, it's great to see more veggie options on the menu.

Read More Interiors: Why we love the Wishbone chair and all things Scandinavian

Especially with Bord Bia research showing that 16% of people in Ireland now identifies as a flexitarian and one in 10 now commit to a meatless diet.

The Vegi Pesto is available to order online, through the Domino’s app or from your nearest store. For more information head to dominos.ie.

On the Bathroom Shelf

Serum isn't just for skin, ya know. Tried and tested this week, a bond protector nourishing hair serum, Olaplex No 9. It's an anti-damage hair shield, you apply a little bit to towel-dried hair from ends to roots and wait for more manageable, shiny hair.

The product is silicone-free, weightless, and protects from pollution and heat. 90ml is €27.50 and Olaplex is available in salons, salons online and e-tailers like beautybag.ie.

Fancy footstool

Check out the Cary footstool - gloriously set in this colourful room, isn't it fab!

The footstool has hardwood legs and a removable sheepskin cover, so if blue isn't your bag, there's a choice of 22 colours.

It's €265 from baastool.co.uk.