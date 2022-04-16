Jennifer Sheahan: How to choose flooring that is perfect for your home 

Choosing the right flooring is daunting. It sets the backdrop for your design, and is a significant chunk of your budget. It’s hard to replace, so the pressure is on to get it right first time. To top it off, the array of choice is overwhelming.

Are you hyperventilating yet?

Well, make a cuppa — I’m going to share everything I learned when researching flooring options for my own home to help you navigate the process

WHICH WOOD WHERE?

Wood is usually the first thing that comes to mind when we consider flooring, for good reason — wood brings warmth, authenticity, and timelessness to our homes. The colours serve to complement your interior design without overwhelming it.

It’s durable, easy to clean, and long-lasting. Easy decision, right? But which to choose?.

Solid wood floors are universally revered — the dream of the new homeowner is lifting old carpets to reveal solid planks underneath. Something about real wood evokes a connection with nature, and the permanence of trees is echoed as solid wood floors last a lifetime with little (but regular) maintenance.

The hallway area in Jennifer's house.

Solid wood floors develop a beautiful patina over time, displaying their history through pretty little dents and scuffs. However, solid wood is more expensive upfront, and the maintenance required is off-putting for some — they need to be refinished every three-five years. They’re also not the best choice if you have underfloor heating — the planks can warp, and they’re ineffective at conducting heat. Solid wood can be damaged by water — not the best choice for kitchens or bathrooms.

Engineered wood floors are an excellent and less expensive alternative — these are solid wood planks over a stable backing, such as high-density fibreboard.

This makes them less susceptible to warping while keeping the authenticity of real wood under your feet. When shopping, ask how thick the layer of real wood is on top — thicker wood extends longevity by allowing more rounds of refinishing. While it’s rare, genuine waterproof engineered hardwood is available, so this is the option to go for if you are set on real wood in damp areas.

SYNTHETIC WOOD ALTERNATIVES

Laminate flooring is a synthetic material typically made from resin and fibreboard. The top layer is a printed textured image which (these days) is often difficult to differentiate from real wood. Laminate is budget friendly, easy to install, durable, and works well with underfloor heating. It’s available in every conceivable shade, pattern, and plank size.

However it’s not perfect — it is susceptible to moisture damage, so if you want to install this in your kitchen or bathroom be sure to go for a fully waterproof option which will come with an associated cost.

The living area at Jen Sheahan's home.

If damaged, it will need to be replaced. It’s always a good idea to buy a few extra planks of any flooring when shopping in case this occurs. Check the full price when browsing — laminate usually requires underlay, which you need to factor into the cost.

Finally, vinyl — specifically Luxury Vinyl Tiles, which is the option I went for. I was assured I could “have a bonfire” on my floor if I so desired, such is the standard of durability. While I haven’t tried that personally, I have done most other things to test this claim, including cleaning it with bleach; dropping very heavy objects on it; strutting around in my stilettos with abandon; and spilling everything from wine to curry with a lax approach to cleaning it up quickly.

So far, it’s still as perfect as the day it was installed. I chose vinyl because I wanted to bring it through into my kitchen and vinyl is fully waterproof. It also works great with underfloor heating and doesn’t require underlay. It’s slightly softer underfoot than laminate or engineered wood, which is just delicious combined with the warmth. The brand I chose is Moduleo, primarily because they had the size and colour plank I wanted for my herringbone pattern but also because they have impressive sustainability practices in their manufacturing process.

CARPET

I insist on carpeted stairs. No other material is worth listening to someone clattering up and down every day. I love carpeted bedrooms over solid flooring for cosiness, however if stairs are the only place you want your carpet, there are stunning stair-runners out there — check out Quirky B for fabulous florals and even animal prints. Stair runners are a great opportunity to go nuts with patterns if you so choose! I opted for a taped binding to add a little pop of colour on mine.

I don’t have much to say in favour of natural wool carpets because the last time I had it a whole patch was devoured by moths. Feel free to email me at the below address if you have a strong argument in favour of wool, but I am all about synthetic carpets over here — they are more durable, stain resistant, easy to clean, and inexpensive. A wonderful insight I learned when carpet-buying is that it’s really all about underlay. A good underlay can make up for buying cheaper carpet, making it soft underfoot and adding heat and sound insulation.

TILES

Tiles are frankly amazing. They’re waterproof (when sealed), durable, work well with underfloor heating, come in every conceivable colour and pattern, and you can just repaint them if you get sick of them! You can put them anywhere and while admittedly cleaning grout is a chore, you don’t have to worry about that so much if you opt for black or dark grey grout.

Most tiles work well as flooring, except for ceramic and glass — it primarily depends on thickness, so check with your supplier. Tiles were my big splash purchase. I have patterned black and white tiles in my entrance hall, which are amazing at hiding dirt. I have dramatic, colourful terrazzo tiles in my downstairs bathroom and garden, and zellige tiles in my upstairs bathroom and kitchen — both from The Mosaic Factory in London. I adore them and don’t regret a penny.

Q&A

Question

Your cottage is such a beautiful and homely place. I think you have done a fantastic job. I am doing up a tiny granny flat and was looking at the pictures of your cottage. I was wondering where you sourced the tiles in the hallway,in front of the yellow door please?

Answer

Thank you very much! Those tiles are called Sorrento Nizza from Fired Earth, available on their website or they have a showroom in Dun Laoghaire.