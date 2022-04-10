Garden Q&A: Is the use of slug pellets banned?

QUESTION

Are slug pellets banned?

ANSWER

The world of horticulture and gardening has taken a large step in the right direction in the UK recently.

Unfortunately, I cant yet say the same for Ireland. As and from April 1 the use of slug pellets containing metaldehyde has been banned in the UK.

This is because they have been found to pose an “unacceptable” risk to birds, hedgehogs and other wildlife, many of which are the natural predators of slugs and snails in the first place.

Metaldehyde pellets are also toxic to domestic pets and us, humans.

There are plenty of slug pellets available containing ferric phosphate which are effective at controlling the garden pests but safe for other garden visitors and residents.

There are also many barrier products, both homemade and commercial that will effectively keep plants safe and by not killing the molluscs, will ensure a healthy food supply for the predators, larger birds and hedgehogs.

I’m delighted to see such an enlightened decision in the UK but surely we don’t have to wait for our government to tell us to do the right thing.