Garden Q&A: Is the use of slug pellets banned?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions 
Garden Q&A: Is the use of slug pellets banned?

Slug pellets containing metaldehyde  have been found to pose an “unacceptable” risk to birds, hedgehogs and other wildlife. Picture: iStock

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 08:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

Are slug pellets  banned?

ANSWER

The world of horticulture and gardening has taken a large step in the right direction in the UK recently. 

Unfortunately, I cant yet say the same for Ireland. As and from April 1 the use of slug pellets containing metaldehyde has been banned in the UK. 

This is because they have been found to pose an “unacceptable” risk to birds, hedgehogs and other wildlife, many of which are the natural predators of slugs and snails in the first place. 

Metaldehyde pellets are also toxic to domestic pets and us, humans.

There are plenty of slug pellets available containing ferric phosphate which are effective at controlling the garden pests but safe for other garden visitors and residents. 

There are also many barrier products, both homemade and commercial that will effectively keep plants safe and by not killing the molluscs, will ensure a healthy food supply for the predators, larger birds and hedgehogs. 

I’m delighted to see such an enlightened decision in the UK but surely we don’t have to wait for our government to tell us to do the right thing.

More in this section

Young adult friends sitting at a table in a garden laughing How to turn your garden into a spa sanctuary
The Great House Revival: Mill ruin turned into dream home The Great House Revival: Mill ruin turned into dream home
Easter tablescaping: 6 tricks to dressing the table for springtime celebrations Easter tablescaping: 6 tricks to dressing the table for springtime celebrations
#Unwind
(Alamy/PA)

How to stop pests ruining your greenhouse plants

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices