Giacometti at the National Gallery is a must-see

IT IS rare in Ireland to have an opportunity to see a collection of works by a major contemporary artist widely regarded as a genius.
Which is one reason why Giacometti: From Life at the National Gallery of Ireland until September 4 is a must-see. The landmark exhibition of more than 50 works of sculpture, paintings and drawings focuses on the close relationships with friends and family members like his wife Annette and late-life muse Caroline.
This is an intimate, instructive and extraordinary show where the art is best savoured slowly. Even if it lacks the elongated pointy figures which made him famous around the globe it is entirely different from what we normally see in these parts.
This exhibition might yet prove capable of nudging the generally conservative Irish taste in art forward a little.
If this can be achieved by Giacometti - who took silent walks with Beckett, was friends with Jean Genet, Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir and a regular visitor at Picasso's studio — he will have done us a great favour.