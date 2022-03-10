Eight fun and fabulous ideas for your home this Easter

Moonpig just launched in Ireland and I have to admit, they know their audience! They're celebrating local talent with collections by Irish artists including Conor Merriman, Bronagh Lee, and Karen Flannery. We love this ‘C’mere an I tell ya’ one, it could work for anything. Write Happy Easter inside and you are sorted for next weekend! Check out the full range and discount codes at www.moonpig.com/ie/

Irish brand Sock Co Op has teamed up with Ukrainian designers Rostyslav Kliuchenko and Dariia Bondarenko, who created a bespoke design for the socks that incorporates the Ukrainian flag and # Stand with Ukraine message. Dariia fled her life and home in Kyiv in the past month and is now living safely in Dublin. The limited-edition socks are available at www.sockcoop.com for €9.95, with all profits being donated to UNICEF Ukraine Appeal.

Ukraine socks

A pink bowl and a white bunny? Yes please. Get some cute chocolates in here and you are ready for action this Easter. €9.99 from Homesense.

Easter pink bowl with cute bunny

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is the new Marc Jacobs Daisy Skies perfume. Perfect for spring, the three seasonal fragrances are inspired by the blue open sky and warm rays of sunshine, think lotus flower, jasmine, violet with a harmonious blend of blue tea. 50mls is €75, available from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Shaws, McCauleys and chemists nationwide.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh

With the chocliest time of the year coming up we picked three Easter eggs, all different, but all gorgeous. First up is Lidl's handmade range, they've partnered up with Cavan supplier Aine’s Chocolates. We have our eye on the Deluxe Milk Chocolate Prosecco Egg for €8.99.

Easter eggs from Lidl

The Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection Egg is also one for your Easter Bunny list. a luxurious, hand-crafted milk chocolate egg complete with a yummy selection of chocolates from the Desserts Collection. Available nationwide for €15.

The Lily O’Brien’s Desserts Collection Egg.

Hop into Tesco and try the newest luxury chocolate egg to the Finest range, the Luxury Belgian Chocolate Easter Egg, available throughout the country now for €10.