How to choose a power washer for your home and garden

The machine will be rated on flow rate (domestic machines are around 400l-500l per hour) and Bar pressure (70bar to 180bar) and kilowatt power. 1800W-2500W would be standard. A heavy duty machine will have high pressure and high flow. 79bar-110bar is a light-duty washer.

Bigger machines will demand more electricity and water but with larger water tanks, have more reliable, consistent blast to them. They are as a result, heavier to handle, so look for good manoeuverability in customer reviews.