How to choose a power washer for your home and garden

Power washers used appropriately in adult hands are a handy piece of kit to coax off dirt and stains from paving 
Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 12:50
Kya deLongchamps

The machine will be rated on flow rate (domestic machines are around 400l-500l per hour) and Bar pressure (70bar to 180bar) and kilowatt power. 1800W-2500W would be standard. A heavy duty machine will have high pressure and high flow. 79bar-110bar is a light-duty washer.

Bigger machines will demand more electricity and water but with larger water tanks, have more reliable, consistent blast to them. They are as a result, heavier to handle, so look for good manoeuverability in customer reviews.

Power and portability are key points, dragging a 8kg to 21kg washer attached to a twisting line can be cumbersome. Look for the kilogrammes of the machine you are considering and the ease of setting it up.

The safety catch on the trigger is an important feature. Where there isn’t one, expect an in-hand, ON/OFF switch as is featured on the powerful 140bar/2400w, Nilfisk Dynamic , €280, Argos.

Look for robust, chunky controls and integral storage for the cable if you are short on shed space,

Changing the nozzle or changing the wand; generally machines offer either/or. Ensure switching between spray patterns and cleaner heads will suit your way of working.

Cord length and hose length. Not a biggie if you have an extension cord properly linked to a RCD outlet to guard against shocks and throwing your fuse box. The integral water hose line to the gun, offered with the machine is generally in the 6m-9m range, large enough for most gardens.

Toys? Karcher offer app based controls if you insist; Smart K7, from €580, multiple suppliers.

