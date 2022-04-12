How to clean your patio so it's perfect for outdoor living

With the sun in a longer arc through the broken cloud of April, and warming those back slabs — it’s time.

That patio is probably green and pretty dingy, with small invasive plants microscopic botanical growth including algae, blackspot and other lichens and more visible still — moss and tiny tenacious weeds waving from every moist, mineral rich crack and crevice.

Lichen looks rather pretty, it’s a fascinating bit of natural history — but it can leach the colour from tinted conglomerates if left too long and then gouged out.

Algae and moss can both prove slippery, and ruin the sleek, sophistication of a urban choices in paving.

Cleaning off stones, concrete walkways and any variety of hard paving is a deeply satisfying, muscle-challenging, calorie-burning afternoon’s work.

Grab yourself some waterproof trousers, footwear with a good grip, some stout gloves and let’s get after it.

First, clear off the patio and any paving as completely as possible. Furnishings, containers, anything that could be set airborne by a pressure washer, or hide creeping greenery from your work.

Before we start, let’s examine the clues — where is the shimmering slime and uncontrolled growth the worst? We should always be highly aware of drainage issues to prevent pooling of rain-water on impermeable surfaces around the house.

The very slight slope of the patio should invite water away from the home’s walls. You can introduce soft planted joints where water can leach away and/or including dedicated drainage as part of your rainwater system.

A patio knife or weeding-finger takes no chemistry, just lots of patience for a clean, weed free finish between paving and blocks with soft joints. Expect to pay in the area of €7 to €15 for one, depending on brand.

A patio must be at least 150 mm below your house DPC (Damp Proof Course) and slope the away from walls or fence by about 25mm over 1.5m.

If you’re finding your paving is green and damp near the house, watch where the rain is flowing and consider getting the gradient rectified or introducing drainage grills to whisk it safely away. Before we get out the hose and brushes start on soft grout lines with an L-shaped block-paving knife to winkle out the weeds, placing them in a bucket. This is a good time to edge the lawn meeting the patio too.













NON-CHEMICAL CLEANING

If you have rustic paving in a concrete or real stone, especially if you have left it unsealed to attain character — we’re looking to control, rather than to eradicate all growth. With sandy soft joints, you can pull out the shaggiest of your uninvited visitors, but on the face of slabs and walkways, out of control lichen and algae could deliver a charm free fall.

Regular scrubbing back with a wire paving brush and a bucket of warm water with a little dish soap, will take many problems away with a little attrition — no heavy chemical control required. For a safe, detergent solution, try a cup of washing up liquid or baking soda and salt dissolved in a 10-litre bucket of warm water.

Try spritzing small weeds with near white vinegar if you cannot remove them.

Failing that, a good mugful of vinegar to a bucket of water can clean and brighten most stone, concrete and paving (1;1 ratios are excessive in my view and any acid is destructive to concrete if left on the surface).

Throw the buckets across your paving, give it a good scrub and work it towards the drain with your stiff bristle brush. Try to keep on top of this mindless job year round.

Rinse with clear water, avoiding your flower beds.

Guide the rubbish off the stones with the hose or the fan jet of your pressure washer, as if it settles in your grout or grikes, it will provide nutritious bedding for small and large spore and seeding invaders.

Repair the voids you leave in soft joints with horticultural sand pinched together with a little jointing stabiliser. Keep in it a bucket and pack it in as you go. For elbow grease to be most effective, deploy this method four to five times a year, not simply each spring.

BLAST-OFF

Pressure washers are a brilliant multi-purpose piece of outdoor kit to all but evaporate dirt and grim, but in the wrong hands, they can prove an unexpected, destructive weapon.

Deployed on everything from crumbling mortar to glass-houses and patient, pet ponies, the force of litres per second jettisoning from a power washer can blow the joints out of walling and pavers, throw you backward off a ladder, lift flakes of more delicate patio stones and ricochet smalls stones into windows and the paint-work of your husband’s car.

Get to know the machine before you start — the spray patterns, adjusting the force and so on (see our guide to buying the right pressure washer). You can combine working with a scrubbing brush and rinsing down with the pressure washer — whatever you do, start by taking the larger debris off the patio with a good sweep.

Once the machine fires up, work across joints, not into them, as you can take out sand or even dislodge mortar.

One of the irritations of using a pressure washer is the mucky spray that will fly up and onto everything else, so leave time to rinse down the whole area, working down and towards the drain.

Dedicated patio heads, offered with Karcher machines, avoid this nuisance. Its Stone & Patio cleaner in the one-litre bottle is completely biodegradable, offers wind and weather protection to stone, and can be used in its plug-and-clean system. Priced from around €9.99 from most good DIY outlets.

Angle the lance of your washer to 30C-45C to gentle its impact and move in a side-to-side sweeping motion, rather than drilling down with intense force.

If you’re using an additive, use as little as possible to achieve a good clean, leave it to sit on the slabs before the final rinse, and guide the puddling to the drains with fresh water only if the additive is biodegradable and suitable for pouring down the drain in high solution.

NO-SCRUB

If you don’t fancy pressure washing or scrubbing down the area, you’ll venture into the chemical solutions. Path and patio cleaners are relatively tough in chemical terms, containing a solution of either benzalkonium chloride or a mild acid wash — a popular choice would be something like Britons Patio Magic, €13.65, from B&Q. Jeyes Outdoor Cleaner (it says it will kill 99.9% of bacteria & viruses including coronavirus Sars-Cov2 if you’re licking your cobbles) is a classic favourite for the job; €5 per litre.

Use as little as you can get away with and wear rubber overalls, protective goggles and gloves to spare your skin and eyes.

This and many other products are especially lethal to pond fish.

Chemical cleaners are applied using a watering can, low-pressure sprayer (often integral tools offered by the maker) over paths and even taken up over mouldy walls.

It’s then left to show results over a number of days. Remember anything you use with any toxicity will leach down into your ground water and can splash onto nearby vulnerable beds and containers.

Read the instructions and follow them to the letter, keeping children and pets off the area until it is safe and dry. Most stone, paver blocks and all aggregates are to some extent porous. Sealing their surface, especially patterned concrete with an appropriate product will keep them looking fresher for longer and cut down on this hard labour and water works.

Bleach is not suited to man-made concrete, so if you must use it and risk your border plants and grass, use as little was possible, highly diluted on natural paving stones only, following up with a really good soaking rinse.

Look up commercial but eco-friendly patio cleaning brands including Algon, which work just like the chemical division — throw down and forget it; €14.50 for 2.5l.