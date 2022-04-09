Home of the Year winners: Got married, renovated 150-year-old house and had a baby in a year 

First things first: I want to know how the owners of the properties on Home of the Year, particularly parents of toddlers, manage to conjure up those serene, almost showhouse-like spaces.
She lives in the 150-year-old County Wicklow farmhouse with her husband Shane and their son Max, two and a half. “There are more of Max’s toys about than you can see!” she tells me.
Now for the trick: “You just move all the plastic toys out of sight, and you leave all the wooden toys — the nice wooden toys — they are the ones that are sitting on the windowsill when the TV crew arrives,” says Kate.
“Shane also took over the yard of the farm. My parents [Pauline and Richard Woodroofe] only live ten minutes away so it’s lovely for Max — he has all his grandparents around him.”
When the couple moved in, in 2018, they knocked through all the smaller rooms and added an extension to create an open-plan living space flooded with natural light.
“So, we married in May, moved out of the house, moved in with my parents in June for a year, literally knocked half of the house that same month, and Max came along in November.”
“They saved everything that they had to save, anything that was worth keeping was kept, they didn’t waste a thing. Over the course of the renovation, it saves you more money than you’d think.”
And as judge and interior designer Sara Cosgrove observed: “I think we’re seeing a sort of looking backwards to move forwards, but they’re not looking forwards into the space age.”
“We’ve a beautiful view of the garden and when I sit here it gives me a chance to reflect on what we’ve achieved as a family.” And judge Amanda Bone was a fan of the “visual connection through the house right out to the garden”.
But the kitchen was the scene of a disagreement during the series. As Hugh was drawn to a blackberry tart in the room, Amanda said she found the kitchen “very confusing”. “When you’re extending a period home the important thing is to have a very clear distinction between what’s existing and what’s new,” she said.
Ah yes. That blackberry tart.
“I thought, maybe someone would be interested in what we’re doing here. Then, one of the girls from Home of the Year messaged me and asked if I would be interested in applying. I thought, what would be the worst that could happen? Then we got selected.
“Then I thought, I’d like to win our episode. Then, maybe it’d be nice to win the whole thing, and I thought I’m sure we won’t — and then, sure, we flipping well did. Everybody has different tastes and styles. It just shows what’s out there in our small little country.”
