Home of the Year winners: Got married, renovated 150-year-old house and had a baby in a year 

First things first: I want to know how the owners of the properties on Home of the Year, particularly parents of toddlers, manage to conjure up those serene, almost showhouse-like spaces.

You know what I'm talking about: The camera-friendly zones that are just perfect for a smiling Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Sara Cosgrove to glide around in.

The owner of newly minted 2022 Home of the Year Kate Byrne laughs.

She lives in the 150-year-old County Wicklow farmhouse with her husband Shane and their son Max, two and a half. “There are more of Max’s toys about than you can see!” she tells me.

Kate and Shane Byrne with their son Max. Pictures: Joe McCallion

The triumvirate of judges was impressed on visiting the property, with its sleek extension, which was the sixth residence to be voted into the final on the RTÉ One ratings winner and on Tuesday won the overall competition.

Now for the trick: “You just move all the plastic toys out of sight, and you leave all the wooden toys — the nice wooden toys — they are the ones that are sitting on the windowsill when the TV crew arrives,” says Kate.

Like many homeowners Kate set up an Instagram account for her house.

“And people say to me, ‘It’s lovely and tidy.’ And I have to tell them, No it’s not!’” she says.

Because this is very much a functioning home for a young family — and a working farm.

Shane’s grandfather bought the Rathdrum property and Shane and Kate’s son Max is the fourth generation of the Byrne family to live there.

“Then, Shane’s parents, Carmel and Declan, were looking to downsize so they built a house on the lane and we took over the farmhouse,” says Kate.

“Shane also took over the yard of the farm. My parents [Pauline and Richard Woodroofe] only live ten minutes away so it’s lovely for Max — he has all his grandparents around him.”

There is a mix of old and new in the Byrnes' home.

Shane is the co-founder and CEO of Showoff, a data solutions and software company, as well as farming part-time, which includes looking after their herd of pedigree Angus cattle.

Primary school teacher Kate is herself a farmer’s daughter — but she focuses her energy and talents inside rather than out.

I’m given the odd job of standing in a gap and asked not to let a cow out past me, but that’s about the extent of my farming ability. I know Shane’s really desperate if he’s asking for my help.

Kate and Shane on their wedding day.

When the couple moved in, in 2018, they knocked through all the smaller rooms and added an extension to create an open-plan living space flooded with natural light.

Shane takes up the story: "We got married in May and Max was born in November and the back of the house got taken down in June — so we did it all in a year."

Hugh Wallace: The kitchen extension 'serves as a marriage between old and new'.

It really was that much of a whirlwind experience, confirms Kate. “We actually found out five weeks before our wedding I was pregnant.

"We had planned that we would do a job on the house down the line, and live in it for six months or a year first,” says Kate.

“But then, we knew it was only going to get more difficult when juggling kids also, so we said let’s just fire ahead.

“So, we married in May, moved out of the house, moved in with my parents in June for a year, literally knocked half of the house that same month, and Max came along in November.”

Kate and Shane Byrne's living room.

But this allowed the couple to save money to put into the project, they add, and family members were hands-on. “My dad built the drystone walls at the back of the house,” says Kate.

“My dad was really great, he is one of those men who can do a bit of plumbing a bit of electrics — he has a lot of technical knowledge.

“Shane did a lot of the physical labour. We also had two wonderful builders who had done work for my parents.

“They saved everything that they had to save, anything that was worth keeping was kept, they didn’t waste a thing. Over the course of the renovation, it saves you more money than you’d think.”

Kate masterminded the interior design, mixing antique and vintage pieces with new items. “My family as a whole is very into interiors and we take great pride in our homes and what our homes look like,” she adds. “My style is not everyone’s — but if we were all the same it would be very boring.

“The house is very old — it’s still a traditional farmhouse. I like antiques. It’s not a new build I’d not like people to think it was.”

The extension serves as a “marriage between old and new”, noted Home of the Year judge and architect Hugh Wallace in the episode that saw the sleek farmhouse win its place in the final.

And as judge and interior designer Sara Cosgrove observed: “I think we’re seeing a sort of looking backwards to move forwards, but they’re not looking forwards into the space age.”

Kate describes it as their “forever home” and the orange chair in the open-plan living space is her favourite spot. “It’s the area that I come and have my cup of tea in the morning while Max plays with his toys,” she says.

“We’ve a beautiful view of the garden and when I sit here it gives me a chance to reflect on what we’ve achieved as a family.” And judge Amanda Bone was a fan of the “visual connection through the house right out to the garden”.

But the kitchen was the scene of a disagreement during the series. As Hugh was drawn to a blackberry tart in the room, Amanda said she found the kitchen “very confusing”. “When you’re extending a period home the important thing is to have a very clear distinction between what’s existing and what’s new,” she said.

Hugh and Sara disagreed. “Can I just say I think you need a slice of tart and cream because you just got out of bed on the wrong side,” said Hugh. “I love it because there’s a relationship to the old house.”

Ah yes. That blackberry tart.

Shane and Kate Byrne with the trophy.

“My mum is a chef, so she was given the job of baking the tart,” Kate tells me. Acknowledging Amanda’s opinion, she adds: “But I stand by my decision. It was never the type of kitchen.”



Overall, the balance of old and new and connection with landscape won the farmhouse its spot in the final. It was also the turning point during the renovation.

“When the kitchen went in: I said, I think we can live here now. You can live in a house when you have a kitchen and a bathroom,” adds Kate.

I'm not an interior designer by any means but I know what I like

Kate set up her Instagram account partly because “I love a nose at other people’s houses”.

“I thought, maybe someone would be interested in what we’re doing here. Then, one of the girls from Home of the Year messaged me and asked if I would be interested in applying. I thought, what would be the worst that could happen? Then we got selected.

“Then I thought, I’d like to win our episode. Then, maybe it’d be nice to win the whole thing, and I thought I’m sure we won’t — and then, sure, we flipping well did. Everybody has different tastes and styles. It just shows what’s out there in our small little country.”

Kate is still documenting their home journey on Instagram, www.@thefamilyfarmhouse_

“I’m not an interior designer by any means but I know what I like. There’s a really nice community out there online.

“I think when you have a forever home, your house is never really finished — you always have another project. If you ask Shane, he will tell you, yes, we’re finished, but his answer would be very different to mine.”