Vintage View: Classic flower power is in full bloom again

FLOWERS and colour-drenched botanical themes have ornamented our interiors for centuries, and every spring they push through as determined perennials in fabrics, wallpaper, rugs, throws and even vast murals blossoming out of feature walls.

Many of the patterns we enjoy today were once archived by great fabric houses in the early 1900s before being reseeded in new collections. Others were scouted by young designers into the mid-century from scraps of classic chintz, damask, ditsies and paisleys.

Here’s my pick of vintage border beauties, antique-inspired wildflowers, and fabulous heritage florals, blooming afresh in 2022.

Not only the high priest of the Arts & Crafts movement in the British Isles, William Morris (1834-1896) remains one of the most influential artists and designers of all time. Wallpaper and fabrics bearing his name are highly colourful, extremely complex and make many of us weak at the knees.

If you are drawn to the hug of maximalism but prefer a room emptied of clutter, consider a feature wall of something unashamedly busy and beautiful, artwork written large. Strawberry Thief is an iconic work by Morris, inspired by the thrushes raiding his strawberry plants in his kitchen garden at Kelmscott Manor, in Oxfordshire.

It’s wound from a Victorian take on Medieval strap-work mixing up the glory of woodblock, printed flora and familiar ornithology. For scholars, it’s very important, as it marked the moment Morris included two new reds and yellows to his arsenal of colours using the ancient indigo-discharge method.

Morris & Co., wallpapers' Strawberry Thief shown in Chocolate.

In the mid-1950s, Strawberry Thief was lightly redrawn for Tana Lawn by Liberty & Co (London), and you’ll find its influence all over other (significantly cheaper) repeat choices like the Mind The Gap folk linens made in Transylvania, mindthegap.com.

To include this or any other luxuriant print, without taking to the walls, cushions and bolsters are a lovely way to include some genuine Arts & Crafts elements in your roomscapes. Check out Etsy sellers.

Morris intended his Thief for window treatments, so look up some online imagery to see why it has retained such a worldwide following. Morris & Co. wallpapers start around €103 per roll, with cotton from €33 per metre, from a number of high street and online suppliers.

For design disruption that’s right up to date, nobody strides into the hot-house quite like Glasgow design duo Alistair McAuley and Paul Simmons of Timorous Beasties. Throwing down the best of rococo classics with new modern colour-ways, grounds and imagery, their flowery talk takes us on a psychedelic yet oddly traditional tour of period lovies.

Once you surrender to the startling beauty of their fabrics and wall-coverings (a highly original context for old ornamental themes), there’s no way back through the looking-glass. Their Fruit Looter has witty references to the great man’s work without disrespectful plagiarism.

The more nervous should start with their relatively tame Bloomsbury Garden, a pert bouquet, gorgeous on its rich azure ground, before exploring lobster, eels and crabs ascending rich colonnades of 17th-century flowers. If you long for chinoiserie, toile, damasks, silhouette paper cutting, and the look of copper rollers and wood-block printing, prepare to wander a curious garden nurtured with silkscreen work and new digital print methods.

If the themes, colour explosion and writhing creatures are just too much for you to take over walls or curtains, consider a beautiful beastie vision for scatter cushions, a bolster or framed up as artwork. Wallpaper from €88 per metre, drum pendant lampshades from €127, and fabric from €117, timorousbeasties.com

There are a number of British 19th-century fabric houses with a rich archive from which to clip new blooms. Sanderson, along with Cole & Co, Colefax & Fowler and a few respected horticulturists, still celebrate English country garden styles season after season.

Sanderson's Stapleton Park wallpaper and Very Rose & Peony sofa.

Stapleton Park by Sanderson f.1860, is a perfect example of a classic border style beauty. It was printed from the hand-drawn work of designer Pat Eherride in 1990. It’s a large-scale, floral bouquet of blooms the size of cabbages immersed in roses, cornflowers, foxgloves and hydrangeas with trailing stems and foliage.

The colour-ways include Olive/Bengal Red, Sage/Honey and Ink/Broncho. Priced from €121 for wallpaper, wallpaperdirect.com, rugs from €554, tcmatthews.ie, and fabric from €78 per metre at Sanderson suppliers.

The wonderful thing about going with a heritage fabric house is that it offers perfect companion prints to complement and enhance your magic garden. Leaf through the sample books for curated collections to establish your own beautiful garden.

Watch the scale of the buds or bouquets and how much room they take up on the ground colour as this can influence how they push and pull the walls around. Sanderson is part of a group that includes Clarke & Clarke, Harlequin, Morris & Co., Scion, Zoffany, Anstey Wallpaper Company and Standfast & Barracks. Search all their archives under the same company at sandersondesigngroup.com, and find your Irish supplier.

Prestigious Textiles, another British fabric house are very well represented in Irish haberdashers and the firm offers feather-filled cushions including their Hidden Paradise Botanical at Next, €57, next.ie. Any floral fans should wander the lush blooming beds of the Finnish house of Marimekko in Spring.

I’ve written about their joyous collections before, and it was tough to pick out a favourite from their 70 years of production and 3,500 patterns. So why not black? I had to rely on the company’s libretto to Kuisma c.2020 — a fragrant choice for an urban room or country cottage that follows the recent popularity of melting watercolours.

Marimekko in Kursma, printed in Finland using traditional techniques.

“The Kuisma (St. John’s wort) design depicts the last flowers of fall swaying in the wind. The leaves are already tired and curled, and the most delicate of the flowers disperse in the air. By painting the flowers with watercolours on wet paper, Aino-Maija Metsola created a beautiful misty atmosphere in the pattern.”

You can combine the Marimekko bloomers with any of their checks and stripes. That’s worth remembering about country florals – they are a natural companion to these rustic classics. Marimekko Fabrics are sold by the decimetre (1 metre = 10 decimetres). For example, If you need 2.2m, choose 22 units, from €4.63 Marimekko.com.

When you’re picking out your own bouquet, think how the pattern, especially a smaller repeat, may look over any larger area. Ditsy flowers that look cute and pruned back in a sample book, could prove a snare-drum headache over a full wall.

Trompe líoiel style by Graham & Brown in Stone Rose teamed with a selection of their paint colours.

Graham & Brown is a good go-to brand for affordable wallpapers, and this season's edits are flush with classically inspired wildflowers and bold botanics “repossessing the man-made world”.

These imaginings include breathtaking digital murals of magnificent supersized flowers on deep black backdrops from €48 per metre, www.grahamandbrown.com/ie.