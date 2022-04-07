How to cut your laundry bills

Do you really understand what your washing machine can do and what each wash is costing in terms of electricity per load and garment wear and tear?
- Refreshing clothes that are not too dirty, like seasonal clothes you want to freshen up
- Lightly soiled everyday clothes
- Bright colours liable to run or fade
- When you need a (not too filthy) garment in an emergency for the next day
- Delicate and hand-wash cycles that could be damaged or shrunk by 40C — look for a symbol of a water tub with two lines under it on the label
Dryers are kilowatt-hungry disasters for many householders. While it would be lovely to simply swap out that old vented E-rated antique for a smart new energy-efficient heat-pump model, the capital outlay may preclude it — and you cannot dry outside every day without the aid of a fully roofed-in dryer unit. This is Ireland.
- Match your dryer size to your needs. The Good Housekeeping Institute suggests the machine size to load as follows: 7kg: 35 T-shirts or one double duvet; 8kg: 40 T-shirts or one queen duvet; 9kg: 45 T-shirts or one summer king duvet; 10kg: 50 T-shirts or one winter king duvet
- A vented machine will generally perform better than a condenser, while a heat pump will use about 40% of the energy of a similarly sized vented machine
- Ensure the clothes are very dry already. Set your spin cycle on the washing machine to wring out as much water as possible
- Empty the lint collector/collectors and any condenser tank not pumped to the outdoors every run. Show everyone in the household how to do this
- Check the vent hose and any wall vent is clear of debris;
- Don’t put the dryer in the garage. A cold room means the dryer is sucking in cold air, which takes more energy to warm up
- Run full loads and ensure they don’t tangle as they dry. Button up duvet covers to prevent them swallowing smaller garments
- Don’t overload the machine — this stresses the motor, potentially lessening the life span of the machine
- Sensor dryers will stop when they are done, but otherwise, you need to know your machine well
- Don’t rely on manual settings and timers without question
- That said, repeatedly stopping the machine and checking the load releases heat and energy (just like opening the oven door)
- Throw a dry towel into a smaller load — it will sop up and evaporate off water quickly, shortening the cycle;
- Try your machine’s “steam refresh” cycle if it has one. It’s great for perking up a lightly soiled outfit in a jiffy and is energy efficient into the bargain