Home of the Year 2022: Meet tonight's seven finalists

We’ve had a look behind the keyholes of so many different homes across Ireland over the past eight weeks — and now it’s D-Day.

Judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Sara Cosgrove will be joined by the seven finalists at Palmerstown House in County Kildare for the finale at 8.30pm on RTÉ One as they decide on this year’s Home of the Year.

Which of the seven finalists will scoop the trophy?

Tony and Imogen McManus, Kerry

Tony McManus lives in this new-build home in Co Kerry with his wife Imogen and their son.

Tony is originally from Kerry but lived in LA for a number of years. A few years ago, the family came to Ireland for a visit and after their holiday they decided to make a home here.

They found a site and set about creating a house with a traditional exterior but a very modern and contemporary feel inside.

The family love the sense of light and space throughout their home.

Michelle and Rob McNeil, Belfast

Michelle and Rob McNeil live with their two sons in a renovated 1920s house in Belfast.

When they purchased the property, they undertook a major renovation project and, as the home is in a conservation area, they had to extend and renovate, while maintaining the original front exterior of the home.

The couple love the functionality of the family home they have created and how it is stylish but still homely and cosy.

Aoife and Gareth Tolerton, Co Down

Aoife and Gareth live in a modernist new build in Co Down along with their children.

The house is an upside-down home, so the bedrooms are at the bottom and the living area is on top.

This layout maximises the views and makes the most of the sense of light throughout the home.

Aoife, as an artist and graphic designer, masterminded the interiors and created a modern, minimalist, clean look which is softened by rustic elements of wood throughout.

The couple love the modernist, 1960s, rustic, vibe that they’ve been able to create in their home.

Martin and Saoirse O’Dwyer, Sligo

Martin and Saoirse live in a renovated 1870s cottage with barrel-roof extension in Sligo along with their twin boys.

In 2014 they were on the look-out for a coastal family home when they came across a cottage in need of renovation by the sea in Sligo.

They turned the dwelling into a family home and later added a barrel roof extension with an upstairs open plan area that is situated to make the most of the front-facing coastal views.

The interiors were decorated by Saoirse in an eclectic style and combine the antique furnishings in the original dwelling with modern furniture in the new extension.

The couple love the old cottage which is full of history and how the modern extension is full of light.

Sarah Duggan and Ian McNamee, Dublin

When Sarah and her fiancé saw this property they were able to see the renovation potential. They stripped everything out, reconfigured the stairs and raised the ceiling up to the roof apex to allow light to flood into the home.

Sarah, who works in fashion, was inspired to decorate her home in a minimalist style, using clean silhouettes and lux fabrics to create a bright, airy and calm atmosphere.

Kate and Shane Byrne, Wicklow

Kate, her husband Shane and their son, live in a 150-year-old farmhouse with modern extension in Co Wicklow.

The property has been in Shane’s family for decades but when they moved in, in 2018, they knocked through all the smaller rooms and added an extension to create an open-plan living space with lots of natural light.

The family love the sense of history in their home and that their son is the fourth generation of the Byrne family to grow up there and that, in time, it’ll be a place for his own family.

Sinead Murphy, Cork

Sinead Murphy lives in a stylish city home with protected façade in Cork.

When Sinead viewed the home it was in need of a full renovation but she fell in love with it.

The building has a protected façade so the work was completed from within with the help of her dad.

Sinead furnished the property with a mix of 70s, Scandi and art deco furnishings inspired by her travels in New York.

She loves how central and stylish her home is and says it’s a place where she can people watch but also be away from the hustle and bustle of the city.