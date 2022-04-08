How to work terracotta tones into your home interiors

Colour-phobes, look away now. We’re going back to the groovy ‘70s for a Berocca boost of orange, via the 1990s when orange reinvented itself as a brownish terracotta horror, until the interiors trendsters drove a stake through its heart and buried it beneath layers of white emulsion.

Two decades later and it’s resurrected, which, according to Cork-based interior architect and designer Ger Cooney, is a response to what’s going on in the world.

“Typically, trends, and colour in particular, are a reaction to society and events globally,” he says. “In recent times, with a push towards sustainability, terracotta and associated tones have become relevant again due to their rich and comforting appearance. The mood of a space is important, even more so for those who work and spend more time in their home. These rich warm tones evoke a sense of comfort, warmth and optimism.”

Introducing terracotta in a simple and practical way gives the look without too much commitment. The Face terracotta plant pot, €32 at www.aprilandthebear.com.

Home interior enthusiasts will have seen this development in a slow shift over the last two years to more rounded shapes and comforting colours. Even the default choice, white, has warmed up to creamy milkiness, but it’s the terracotta family of shades and hues which is breaking new ground at home.

“Where before it was being used quite prominently in elements such as flooring and tiled splash backs, this time around it is being used to create more atmospheric spaces,” says Ger. “Through fabrics in bedrooms, wall colours in home offices or entrances, we are also seeing it used more on accessories, creating a rich and comforting palette that ties in successfully with the more muted natural colour palettes in recent times.”

Picture a sofa like the Ivy from EZ Living Interiors with its warming tone in an otherwise neutral interior. Two-seater €979, three-seater €999 at www.ezlivinginteriors.com.

But for anyone who prefers a neutral interior, it's a bold step to commit to a strong colour in a new decorating scheme, although Ger considers terracotta to be more versatile than we might initially think.

“Softer brown hues, mid-tone greens, as well as warm whites, can combine effectively in the right setting,” he says. “When combined with more colours such as navy or black, it can create a dramatic scheme. Depending on the style of house, it can work successfully in creating rich cosy spaces such as TV rooms and dining spaces and accent walls. In more traditional settings it still has a place in kitchens and even bedrooms.

“With a move towards more earthy, natural tones, interiors are reflecting a more considered and sustainable approach. Longevity and versatility in our colour palette are key factors in creating interiors that will stand the test of time. Choosing colour schemes that are adaptable and offer variety in our homes is a great way of ensuring that our interiors remain stylish, interesting and personal to us.”

Retailer, Siobhan Lam, who owns Dublin-based design boutique, April & The Bear, says, “Terracotta is an incredibly warm shade. It adds instant warmth to a room, as well as texture, so it’s no real surprise that it’s back in as a home trend.

“Also, considering the last two years we’ve spent inside, there has been a major home trend of bringing the outside in with beautiful botanicals and living walls, and no shade pairs better with glossy green leaves than terracotta.”

A lighter terracotta can work as a neutral while being warm and a companion colour to the green hues of plant life. Faded Terracotta paint is from the California Collection by Farrow & Ball. €97 euros for 2.5l of Estate emulsion. Available from June at www.mcdonnellpaints.ie and B&Q.

Like Ger Cooney, she’s seeing a difference in the colour third time round.

“This new terracotta is being used more like a neutral,” she says. “We’re staying away from the older brown versions and sliding more towards the burnt orange and nurturing pinkish terracottas. It’s a very versatile shade and can be paired with a lot – white, pink, red and mustard look great with it, but my favourite is when it’s combined with cerulean blue. It’s like flying to Mykonos in an instant.”

Altogether it sounds like this revival is more versatile than its use in the ‘70s and ‘90s, what about catering for the colour-shy who would love to embrace the warmer tones terracotta has to offer but are afraid of a big commitment they might regret later? It is, after all, easier to go from white to colour than trying to paint over a deep shade.

Make a statement on a single wall: The Swoop wallpaper, €148.90 p/roll at www.feathr.com.

Siobhan says, “If you’re ensure about embracing the trend in a big way, just focus on introducing some smaller home accessories like terracotta pots and/or wall hangings. These smaller items will add a hint without going overboard, and, if you love it, you can go bigger, like with a statement wall or even a terracotta flavoured sofa.”

