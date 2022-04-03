The Great House Revival: TikTok star creates a home 'for generations to come'

Maryrose Simpson inherited a three-bedroomed residence from her grandmother Angela Simpson.

She transforms it into an ultra-modern home and office base for her career as an online entrepreneur — and impresses architect Hugh Wallace on episode two of RTÉ One'sThe Great House Revival.

The property, opposite the church, is an intrinsic part of the streetscape, in Stradbally, Co Laois, and has been part of Maryrose’s family for five generations.

Hugh Wallace and Maryrose Simpson.

But she notes: “It’s kind of bittersweet because it skipped a generation. It should have gone to my dad." Maryrose’s father, David, died of cancer when she was 12 so the house went to Maryrose “before her time”.

She cherishes his bedroom upstairs, in the corner house, which she still calls “Dad’s room”.

The TikTok star, who studied graphic design and visual communication in Limerick College of Art and Design, works for ecommerce platform Shopify.

Enter Hugh Wallace as Maryrose starts a two-year journey to renovating and restoring her property and, as he says “creating her own space but retaining the essence of her grandmother’s home”.

As for the end result? Hugh is bowled over by Maryrose’s “confidence and sense of style”.

He notes: “I asked the question: Is this refurbishment a restoration or is it a newbuild. But let’s be quite clear: This building and home was not listed.

"The most important essence of the building was the exterior which formed part of the architectural heritage of Stradbally and that has been maintained perfectly.

"So, for me, what Maryrose has done here is create a special family home in this house, which has been in the Simpson family for generations and once again will be here for generations to come."

He applauds the “nods to Nana’s good room” and to the “high-powered boardroom” in the finished product.

“What was once a series of dark closed-in spaces is now a glorious expansive living room and kitchen beautifully curated in spring tones, drawing the eye to the garden,” he says.

It’s not at all what I expected — not in a million years.”

The kitchen is a particular surprise with a porcelain countertop Hugh deems “amazing”.

Maryrose has opened up spaces once crammed with memorabilia.

“What happened to all that?” asks Hugh.

Maryrose says she has kept and is celebrating some of her grandmother's possessions and still needs to sort through other items.

“I just brought small pieces back, you wouldn’t even notice! The two little wooden sills, from the original house, the little plant stand."

Upstairs, she has recycled a wash-hand basin from the old house.

A void, above the fanlight, introduced by interior designer Ash Wilson, also gets Hugh's approval.

“It’s magnificent,” agrees Maryrose. “In the morning it is an absolute delight just to sit here.”

Maryrose’s budget didn’t stretch to finishing the entire interiors — her dad’s room is on hold until she can save funds to complete the whole house.

But as Hugh says: “While she gives herself time to finish her spare rooms Maryrose has really let her personality flow elsewhere.”

This includes the bathroom.

Hugh and Maryrose on the staircase: Before.

“The bubblegum bathroom is a confection of pink finishes against matte-black fittings with the original washhand basin in pride of place,” notes Hugh.

The staircase: After.

Maryrose has extended her grandmother’s bedroom is her own.

“What’s nice here is a modern window so you get that uninterrupted view from your bed,” adds Hugh.

The entire house, including the bedroom and ensuite, includes a variety of materials and textures, adds Hugh, and features such as a sliding door to save on space.

The ensuite boasts his-and-hers sinks.

Maryrose and her boyfriend moved in to the renovated house a couple of days before the “reveal” aspect of this episode was filmed.

“Both of us lived at home since we met. Living together is a new experience for both of us, I have created a home for the two of us,” she says.

“That makes me just happy that I’ve created and curated something for both of us.”

BUDGET

The budget started at €250,000 and changed drastically finally reaching €320,000-€330,000.

“You’re still doing well, you’ve got a big house for that,” says Hugh.

He adds: “For me what was important was the architectural integrity of the terrace being maintained and retained and that’s exactly what you’ve done.

“Your dad and your grandmother, they’d be so proud of you. You’ve achieved so much and it wasn’t an easy journey; your memories of this house were so important to you.

“You’re an inspiration on a whole number of levels. One, because you’re a successful woman.

You’ve moved back into a small town in Ireland which needs people like you to love and be part of and to be part of the community.

"And I have to tell you, I’m very proud of you. Well done."