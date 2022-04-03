Garden Q&A: How to restore a Red Robin to its former glory

I have a Red Robin growing at home for several years. It used to be lovely but now it is very spindly looking with just some leaves around the outside. Can I do anything to improve it or will I cut it back or just take it out?
A well maintained Photinia Red Robin is a sight to behold. Rich, dark green evergreen foliage is covered during spring and summer by the red coloured new growth and the contrast looks great.
However, a poorly maintained specimen looks less than wonderful. In fact, they can look awful. They do require regular pruning to encourage the dense, bushy and luxuriant habit. I would think that some careful pruning and perhaps a good, rich seaweed plant feed will be enough to bring yours back to brilliance. However, when you prune it is important, not so much horticulturally important but more from a wildlife point of view, birds could be nesting within so tread carefully.
In fact, best not to tread at all right now and wait until mid-September before pruning. Don’t prune off all existing foliage as this will be too much of a shock for the plant, particularly if pruning in September as growth is slowing. Just prune it back gradually and allow lateral buds lower down in the plant to green up and bit by bit you can cut back harder until you have it back in perfect shape once more.
