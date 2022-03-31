How to deal with pester power when grocery shopping

A report in 2020 titled Pester Power or Parent Power questioned 942 parents as part of the Children’s Food Campaign and Child Active. Picture: iStock

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 17:29
Kya deLongchamps

Have you ever considered how much your children disrupt your intended weekly food shopping? 

Unpacking: Put those delicious extras and tiny toys to one side, crunch the numbers, and think about it. 

While we’re considering price and brand, the tug on your sleeve, or face-plant in an aisle can explode all those good intentions. It’s not just about saving money either. 

They are even more susceptible to the influence of wry marketing tricks that we are, and less mentally and emotionally equipped to deal with sly stresses. 

Some brands including Lidl have removed cartoon characters from their branded cereals. If you can’t say no, and spend a lot of your time managing children who are too young to cope with all the appeal of glittering goodies, consider shopping when someone can assist you. 

Perhaps your partner or a friend could take the children (night time shopping hours are a popular compromise) to let you get the chore done in peace, and then reciprocate.

Otherwise, try using the list to let children take part, explaining fundamental consumer savvy to kids old enough to benefit.

