How to save hundreds of euro a year on your grocery shopping

The cost of living continues to soar, and with that comes an unsettling sense of financial helter-skelter. When you go grocery shopping, take back a measure of that precious control, developing a greater understanding of the jungle you’re nosing your way through with the trolley week in, week out.

The blithe, impulse buys and wasted foodstuffs piled into the brown bin — it’s unsustainable. We can’t afford that now, and honestly we never could.

Here’s just a few weapons to make you a considerate, lithe hunter rather than the marketer’s prey in this key area of your outgoings. With a little practice, you can navigate your way to the check-out stoically squashing temptation without ever feeling disappointed or short-changed.

Who is in charge of this journey? Use the power of list making and meal planning apps to guide you to specific buys in a commando-style shopping outing.







LISTS

List making based around the ability to plan meals over a single week, is a powerful and grounding skill. Serious, buy cooks favour their pantry and freezer, and they know exactly what’s in there.

There’s a whole new area of mobile software to help you strategise, and then carry your plan through on the shop floor — with apps to take what you already have and suggest a few extras to set up one or several meals for the week.

My Fridge Food, Allrecipies Dinner Spinner, and SuperCook (App Store or Google Play) are delicious favourites. With SuperCook just add your ingredients into a virtual pantry and it presents a recipe builder. It also includes a shopping-list feature preventing duplicate ingredients.

Tesco has got into the act with their “What Can I Make” tool at realfood.tesco.com.

If you prefer a pencil and paper, Stop Food Waste (an initiative of the EPA) offers a printable weekly planner divided over “What I need to use up” matched to shopping and meal planner panels, stopfoodwaste.ie.

LOYALTY

Instore, use coupons wisely, and don’t let that loyalty card or app drive your spending. The ideal is a scheme that gives you money off staple branded and home brand goods, and/or cash discounts off every following shop.

Exchanging your Tesco points for food alone, amounts to around 1% in savings, whereas using it with an outside deal like weekends away or cinema tickets can triple the cash reward. If you forget your loyalty card, keep the receipt and run it with the cashier next time out.

Shop from more than one outlet if the choice and prices suit you that way. Rack up those points wherever you go — it just takes up the room of one more card or an icon on your phone.

Many loyalty vouchers are time-sensitive and oddly random, instilling purchase panic. Don’t buy the manger’s selected products for the sake of buying. Expect personalised offers trained on your shopping history, and be wary of getting entangled in non-food product promotions.

ECO UNDERSTANDING

Every colour, scent, placement, print-style and sunshiny image hitting you as you come through those swishing doors is intended to make you weaken and spend more than intended. It’s nothing personal.

The owners of the multinational have a responsibility to make money for their share-holders. Profits are enhanced by millions of Euros worth of marketing research and human ecology studies.

Every little, really does help — the corporation, not you. Those posters and cereal boxes with all that eye contact? We long for connection and personable advertising works.

Wandering around frazzled (probably hungry) making spontaneous buys — you are just what the supermarket CEO is praying for on his pin-striped knees.

The bread, milk, cheese, nappies, pet food and cleaning products (those basics) are scattered across the breadth of the building, embedded in tens of thousands of frivolous goodies.

Finding eggs? Indiana Jones would be frustrated.

This is the high-stakes world of retail space-planning, prickling with ambushes to play on your senses and emotions.

ON THE PROWL

So, here we are. If you know the floor-plan and are familiar with where your buys are, aim to walk the route, pick up your list goods and get out of Dodge.

Lingering (invited by soft music/the café/the magazine stand) will only soften you up. For small shops take a basket or a smaller trolley.

A budget riding on a list is freeing, but would be truly miserable to feel you couldn’t have a treat. Once you know what you can comfortably spend on the list items, there’s room to play, but get the shopping done first.

Scan-as-you-shop facilities will let you see what you have spent already. Sobering.

Your fruit and fresh vegetables will often be staged first — said to make us feel worthy and likely to then go on and buy more of the less nutritious rubbish beyond.

Wake up.

Get out that list, and determine to increase your arsenal of what’s termed, known-value-items. For example, what do six Gala apples generally cost?

The on-offer fruit and vegetable boxes common to most chains now, generally deliver very good deals — useful for cooking nutritious from-scratch weekend recipes, and cutting back on sole reliance on cheap, but often highly processed ready meals.

“Special offer” is quite naturally presumed to be a mark down, but don’t be overcome by bleating, supersized signage.

Spending money on what you won’t use or eat — it’s costing you money. “Deal” and “value” — again, nebulous terms.

Become a whizz at known-value by the piece and every 100g, and you can confidently identify a good buy on sight rather than getting caught up in the vendor’s weekly narrative.

Learn to preview current promotions online or in the handout, and tailor them to those meal plans or mark them as non-perishable pantry fillers, before you leave home.

“Clearance” of perishables is often perceived as being — the edge of rotten. Perfectly good short-date foodstuffs will appear under yellow labels over the course of any day in a large supermarket. Examine the date on the packaging, and consider if your meal planner can accommodate these ingredients.

Would they help your batch cooking or be split b portion in the freezer? “Use-by” is the date on which to throw the food away to the brown bin. “Best before”? Still good to eat if it’s inside the use-by date.

Travelling the aisles, notice how the more expensive brands of a foodstuff and non-food product are at eye level (a little lower for kids goods to engage them).

Are we too lazy to bend and reach? Wake up to this mind game by looking high and low for cheaper generics.

End-caps, that end of the aisle area — heads-up, not always the best deals.

We have been conditioned to expect end-cap treasure. Now it’s time for the greatest challenge — the supermarket downshift. Trial something cheaper, just one rank lower in price than you usually buy, perhaps a home brand in say a spray cleaner or a six pack of yogurt — at least once a week. Foodstuffs under different branding, can turn up in different aisles — and prices can vary wildly using this practice.

“Buy one, get one free” or “two-for-three”, is ideal for non-perishables at the right price that you genuinely set out to buy. Do not assume they are cheaper than individual items — check. In perishables — ensure you will eat the lot, within date.

Economies of scale —non-perishables bought by the bale at a lower unit price — a real money saver (quality canned food is magical on a budget). Watch the language prompting you.

The attachment of the words luxury/premium/quality/select are (with the exception of say great cuts of meat) just enticements to spend more. A white label can on the lowest shelf could contain excellent tomatoes from the factory offering the Gucci ones. Don’t be a label slave.

Compare like-with-like based on price and ingredients, sealed with a home taste test. If your kids hate the 22C baked beans, it’s hardly a disaster. Don’t mournfully flag the difference — serve them up and gauge the review.

Hidden gems? Bring your common sense with you. Frozen Smoothie Mix, €1.78 for 500g (Lidl), or a fresh 500g punnet of strawberries at €5 anywhere in town. Flung in the blender for drinks— who cares?

Sultanas in a big bag — cheaper on the baking shelves than individually boxed for kids as snacks. On-line shopping direct to your door is seeing increasing delivery charges for premiere time-slots.

Still, with a cool head and not spending €5 in diesel to do a 30km round trip, you’re far less susceptible to padding out the weekly staples with impulse purchasing and increase the value of your time. Special offers are handily teed up on one place too. Many stores including offer a versatile subscription service, click-and-collect, and free delivery for over-65s.

Just watch for those “suggested items” and substitutions on your account. Some vendors will give pricier substitutes at the same price, but don’t assume anything, and never be afraid to make a polite challenge to customer service.