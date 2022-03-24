Garden Digest: What to do now to boost your room outside

We check out the garden visits, tours, fairs and online resources available now and in coming weeks
Gardening can be important for wellbeing.

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 16:57

The Owenabue Garden & Flower Club, Carrigaline, will hold its spring show on Monday, March 28, in St Mary’s National School, Waterpark, Carrigaline, Cork, at 7.45pm. 

The daffodil and narcissus competitions together with spring flowers and shrub classes are open to all club members. There will be a floral demonstration of spring flowers by Nora Gallagher at 8pm. Visitors are most welcome. €7 entry.

A free Gardening for Wellbeing Group starts on Thursday, April 7, from 10am to 11am, for six weeks at Blanchardstown Library, Dublin 15, facilitated by gardener and environmentalist Aoife Munn. This new course sponsored by Fingal Libraries aims to form a new gardening group in the Blanchardstown area. 

The course will concentrate on gardening for wellbeing topics such as sensory gardens, mindfulness in the garden, gardening and physical health and visiting nice gardens. At the end of the six weeks, the group will be invited to meet up weekly/monthly depending on the group requirements for plant swaps, talks in the library, garden visits etc. 

Meetings will be held on Thursday, April 7, 14, 21 and 28, and May 5 and 12. To register on eventbrite,  click here

Irish Garden Plant Society hosts a talk on Logan Botanic Garden, Scotland, with Richard Baines will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 5, at 8pm-9.15pm. Logan Botanic Garden, situated on the Mull of Galloway, just 20 miles across the Irish Sea from Co. Down, is one of four gardens comprising the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. 

It was voted ‘Best Garden in the UK’ by Which? in 2021. Richard’s presentation will focus on the southern hemisphere plant collection, the garden landscape, plant acquisitions and plans to maximise any potential from climate change. A link will be sent to members. 

