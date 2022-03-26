Contents of two large County Cork residences up for auction

Regency work table and Rolls Royce grille among collectibles in Woodwards sale of more than 300 lots
Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 10:41
Des O’Sullivan

Georgian, William IV, Regency, and Edwardian furniture will come up at Woodwards sale in Cork next Saturday (April 2). 

Among the highlights from this sale of more than 300 lots, with contents from two large Co Cork residences, are a Regency inlaid yew fitted work table (€1,500-€2,500), a George II walnut kneehole desk €1,000-€1,500), and a pair of Coalbrookdale garden benches (€1,500-€2,000).

Estimates are more reasonable than would have been the case a couple of decades ago, underlining once again how vintage furniture is undervalued right now. 

Regency work table at Woodwards. 

Here are some examples: A George II walnut card table (€700-€1,000); Edwardian cellarette (€400-€600); William IV rosewood teapoy (€600-€1,000); three pillar D-end dining table (€500-€800); Regency gilt window seat (€400-€600); Georgian walnut bureau €400-€600); Georgian library armchair (500-€800); Edwardian bonheur du jour (€300-€400), and a Victorian walnut drop-leaf table (€400-€600).

Collectibles include a large Rolls Royce Spirit of Ecstasy figure (€500-€800); an art deco dance figure (€400-€500); a violin with fitted case (€400-€600), and a Ron Holland Swan half hull (€200-€300). 

The auction is on view at Woodwards from 2pm to 4pm today and tomorrow and from 10am to 5pm daily next week. The catalogue is online.

