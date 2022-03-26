Contents of two large County Cork residences up for auction

Georgian, William IV, Regency, and Edwardian furniture will come up at Woodwards sale in Cork next Saturday (April 2).

Among the highlights from this sale of more than 300 lots, with contents from two large Co Cork residences, are a Regency inlaid yew fitted work table (€1,500-€2,500), a George II walnut kneehole desk €1,000-€1,500), and a pair of Coalbrookdale garden benches (€1,500-€2,000).