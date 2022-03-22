Holidaying in Icelandic design alternative to classic caravan 

All but forgotten since the 1960s, the tear-drop-shaped camper is having a rather racy moment
The Mink is an Icelandic-born design.

Kya deLongchamps

All but forgotten since the 1960s, the tear-drop-shaped camper, an alternative to the classic caravan, is having a rather racy moment. 

Buckled Wheel, based in Fethard, Co Tipperary, has introduced its new Mink Camper in an Icelandic-born design. 

The Mink camper is a real headturner.

Its bright yellow trim, round doors, enormous panoramic roof and cool alloy wheels make its monocoque cabin a real head-turner. 

Solidly built but weighing in at only 520kg, this is an easy-to-manoeuvre, easy-to-store trailer. 

David Henderson, who works with his founder and father David, explains: “With a cabin length of 281cm there is room for the tallest of campers. There’s impressive attention to detail, with cup-holders moulded into the wheel arches gives a perfect place for your coffee cup, wine glass or water bottle when sitting outside." 

The Mink doesn’t have a sitting area, he adds.

"Inside is just a double bed, but its integrated headboard still makes it a comfortable place to read, relax or watch the stars." 

"Every inch of the rear kitchen screams practicality and simplicity from the built-in ice box, gas stove or storage in every nook and cranny of the trailer. The trailers are designed to sleep two people comfortably.”

The Mink Camper is €22,995 on the road, buckledwheel.ie

