The colours for your home that will give a dopamine hit

The uplifting influence of dopamine decorating could be said to be largely anecdotal puff.

However, there is some science to support the happy tap of colour including a recent paper from The Journal of Environmental Psychology, and a much-quoted study from 2017 by Unilad in the UK, embracing the positivism of this smiley-faced project.

You know that feeling you get when the Christmas decorations go up? There’s a naughty sense of child-like escape. The colours, the light, the sense of celebration, tickle up our senses and spike our happiness hormone. Commentators point to the chromotherapy aspect of this emotional lift. The bright colour, bathed in theatrical, intense light might be at play.

Bansha has a hint of olive and speaks calmly of the potent fertility of spring.

In conversation on the US Today show, psychologist Deborah Serani revealed: “There’s even a new scientific field devoted to understanding how our designed environments affect behaviour called neuro-architecture.”

Before we wade too deeply into the academic weed-beds and word salad, it’s important to remember that of course we should primarily play with our dopamine, serotonin, endorphins, and oxytocin levels by moving more, dancing to ABBA, and eating well. Still, creating spaces with that crucial combination of stimulation and calm makes a home really joyful to return to.

Marie Kondo, in her seminal books and courses, is largely concerned with peeling back the ballast so that we can truly see and experience the home and chosen, beloved, curated content. After that, and with the curtains drawn wide to admit more of that blessed spring light, it has to be about colour. Here’s some vintage-inspired tricks to widen your eyes, stroke the senses and make your heart beat just that bit faster. As the most economic, rangy and impactful surfaces you have to choose from – it’s time to take to the walls.

In chromotherapy terms, top of the tree is green, which is wildly popular for 2022. For a heritage choice, deftly energising and refreshing, green reaches to the outdoors, indicates the regeneration and potent fertility of Spring, and in the right yellow/green shade will have a profound influence on the mood of the room, and yours. Environmental psychologists have indicated it can relieve stress.

There are plenty of new season greens, but my choice would be from the Little Greene palette, of 1960s shades, which they say are a “reaction against the austerity of the period following WWII. Modern methods of pigmentation led to a revolution in the colours used for interiors.” Their Aquamarine Deep is designed to sing with mid-brown colours typical to much timber furniture. From €33 per litre in Absolute Matt.

Pink has the spiritual qualities of purples and lavenders and a relaxing familiarity. In powdery shades, there is nothing to pout about.

For something more primal and earthy with a grey undertone, ideal for contemporary spaces, Farrow & Ball Bansha was inspired from olive tones and the brewed leaves of a cup of Japanese Bansha tea. It’s channelled again from the more serene spectrum of mid-century room colours, a popular classic in powdery Estate Emulsion, from €66 for 2.5l.

Benjamin Moore’s Colour of the Year 2022 is a silver/green called October Mist. €120 per 8.3l (gallon) in an Aura finish. Suppliers include mrcb.ie

Little Greene Trumpet is unapologetic, fruity, eyeball-searing yellow, feted for throwing sunshine on our areas of communication and unbounded happiness. littlegreene.eu. It’s also a really rocking colour for a panelled front door to welcome you home.

For something with more fragrant antique spice, ideal for Georgian or Victorian room-sets, Fleur Jolie from Colourtrend’s Historic collection is sharper and more present than (their equally lovely) Breakfast Room or Victoriana. Freshen it against white woodwork for a classic breakfast room bathed in SE light. €28 per litre – multiple suppliers.

Optimist a highly juicy, energising yellow, transforms the stonework in an industrial building tuned to domestic life.

For a truly high spirited yellow, Curator Paints, an Irish firm, suggest Optimist, rich as the petals of a primrose, from €35 a litre for the Enhanced Matt. Their complementary colour ideas, garnered from the brands reflecting Irish landscapes, vernacular cottages and crafting, are Washed White, Basking Grey, Rare Breed and Threaded Needle, curatorpaints.ie

I’m a bit shy of pink, despite its Instagram popularity. Still, used judiciously, it’s one of the truly happy, emotion piquing colours if you get it right. Candy almond pink will deliver the motivation, comfort and enfolding love of pink without its queasy, sickly influences. Look for a soft, dusty shade with a grey base. Farrow & Ball’s Sulking Room Pink has that essential raw plaster relaxed look (the price might leave you sulky mind you). Crown’s Powder Pink is virtually indistinguishable, or try the shadings (free colours cards at crownpaints.ie) and Adobe by Dulux. Similarly, area of pricing €12-€17 per litre depending on range and quantity.

You’ll find pink to be a colour you have to search for at the end of many trade and RAL charts. It’s a surprisingly chic companion to bright yellows and silver greys – quite gorgeous with the yellows taken over woodwork. Home offices can feature pink to great effect, as it’s an acknowledged motivator and, kept in check with a softer shade, won’t rev’ you up too much – which is why prisons, including male prisons, sometimes deploy what’s termed the Pink Effect to help distressed inmates to settle in.

Deep Aqua, again from Little Greene has a more blue to the green, but retains an earthy and serene in this mid-century set that includes trending weaves.

We’re looking for emotional trigger colours, and for some of us that will be a softer more tonal shade rather than something more full on and saturated, so ensure you know what feels good to you before slapping up €25 a litre emulsions. Red is a highly contentious choice, despite its legendary application in dining rooms down the ages, to stoke the passion of the appetite.

A Georgian blue (think of Wedgewood blue and slide up and down that tonal scale) comes under the happy heading. It’s remained popular in its less frosty conceptions for centuries as it’s crisp, clean, classy and it speaks of wide open summer skies, where shoulders drop and serenity floods the spirit. Edwardians loved it. Used on a feature wall or all over a room, think about it for a bedroom, study, playroom or balancing blonde wood detailing.

Dulux describe their colour of the year, Bright Skies as a shade that “perfectly captures the optimism and desire for a fresh start that is the mood of the moment”. Graham & Brown’s Bali Blue (no one delivers names better with the exception of the hyperbole and poetic play of Farrow & Ball) is slightly more vibrant, a little less overcast with grey, and ideal for large areas. €66 for 2.5l, grahambrown.com