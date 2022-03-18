Escape to the chateau with Angel Strawbridge

WHO doesn’t love an episode of Channel 4’s Escape to the Chateau? But I wonder, did owners Angel and Dick Strawbridge ever think, what have we done, moving with their children Arthur and Dorothy from life in England to the 19th century Chateau de la Motte Husson in Pays de Loire, and all the work that ensued?

“Never,” Angel tells me. “We knew it was going to be a mammoth task but that’s what attracted us in the first place. Having this incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity really drove us in the early days when we had to get the basics installed like heating, electricity and a working toilet, all in the dead of winter. Giving up isn’t in mine or Dick’s nature.

The result is a thriving business but primarily the chateau was bought as their family home.

“Despite its grandeur we refer to it as a cosy chateau,” she says, “and wanted every room to feel warm and inviting, as well as being designed for modern family living.”

The Strawbridges, including Angel, Dick and children Arthur and Dorothy, in the family garden at their Chateau de la Motte Husson.

But at a time when renovating an old property often results in a contemporary interior, Angel and Dick took pains to maintain the chateau’s design integrity.

“So,” she says, “we salvaged and brought back to life many of the original features and treasures we found.”

The comment reminds me of Escape to the Chateau’s first episode when TV cameras scrutinised historic fixtures and fittings that had seen better days, and ephemera offering insights into past inhabitants and their lifestyle.

“We’ve salvaged and repurposed so many treasures,” Angel says. “A bike for Dorothy, an old Victorian day bed for the orangery, and rolls of the chateau’s original wallpaper discovered in the attic were used to make the Wallpaper Museum, now one of my most popular designs.”

Angel's range of textiles includes bed linens and cushions inspired by the chateau.

Here, she’s referring to applying her design eye to her own range of home textiles, wallpaper and accessories so we, too, can get the chateau look.

“I love designing,” she says. “It’s always been a big part of my life since I was little girl. I enjoy putting the ideas on paper and sketching the original designs, experimenting with colour and seeing it all come together. It’s such an involved process which brings many rewards and satisfaction to someone as detail oriented as me. I designed all the rooms at the chateau, including wallpaper and prints for soft furnishings, many of which feature in the TV series.”

Bed linen for children's rooms have a touch of nostalgia and themes of French circuses.

For Irish fans, Angel’s products, from curtains to cushions for adult and kiddie spaces, are now available at Hickey’s Home Focus, Wayfair and McElhinneys in Donegal, or online at www.thechateau.tv.

But this foray into design doesn’t mean the chateau is finished. Like any home, work is ongoing. Just last year they replaced the roof.

“During the renovation, we discovered a hidden apex in the rafters,” Angel explains. “We had no idea it was there and it’s quite spacious with incredible views.”

Inspired by her dad - who we saw helping out so much on the chateau - and his passion for stargazing, they created a sky bar.

“It was a completely unexpected discovery which turned into something truly magical,” Angel says.

But overall, what was in the chateau originally was insufficient to furnish its 45 rooms, so Angel made use of France’s brocantes and flea markets.

“We’ve also found some amazing things on Ebay including our barge, Le Bateau at the Chateau, which we renovated to accommodate guests, and Le Van du Vin, now a bar for all our events.”

It’s inventive stuff and part of a constantly evolving offering for those booking the chateau as a wedding venue, and TV viewers who love Angel’s look.

An enchanting children's bedroom in the chateau has been designed by Angel with floral printed textiles inspired by the locale and French circus themes.

“My latest soft furnishings collection is out now which I’m so excited about,” she says.

It features her first children’s range, Le Cirque du Chateau, which she describes as a playful, whimsical wonderland inspired by the children and the chateau’s furry friends, and there will be more episodes of Escape to the Chateau later this year, as well as working on new product ranges and having lots more family adventures, including visits to Northern Ireland where Dick is from.

“We visit as often as we can,” Angel says, “and love spending time in this lovely part of the world. The welcome we receive is always very warm. Arthur, our little boy, is also planning to play rugby for Ireland.”