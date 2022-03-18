Wish List: Eight fab finds for your interiors 

Delicious dining

Check out this practical, pretty dining table, it's Neptune's Moreton farmhouse kitchen table.

Ticking lots of boxes this one - it's oak, with roomy drawers for all the bits, and we love that leg detail.

It's €2,480, see Neptune.com for Irish stockists.

Gold fingers

The garden is coming alive again, keep your potted plants hydrated with this cut watering can, €9.99 from Homesense.

The green watering can with the gold handle from Homesense.

That gold handle - swoon.

Go to Van Gogh

For all you art lovers out there, a date for your diaries. ‘Van Gogh Dublin – An Immersive Journey’, is arriving at the RDS May 16. Tipped to be an exciting visual experience, it is a 20,000 square foot light and sound spectacular, where you will be immersed in Van Gogh’s most famous works through A.I. technology.

Get up close and personal with Vincent van Gogh.

Project Director, Jillian Wilson, describes it best: “It feels like you are surrounded by the artwork and that the artwork is a living, breathing thing”.

Tickets at vangoghdublin.com, €17.19 for children, €28.14 for adults and €25.94 for OAP tickets. Add an extra child for €11.71.

Light it up

I love the idea of a portable lamp, pull it out into the garden at cocktail hour, bring it upstairs to the kids' room, wherever you need a bit of illumination.

The versatile Pao portable lamp.

This Pao lamp, designed by Naoto Fukasawa for Hay, really is versatile with a beautiful domed shape. Yours for €153.40 from www.nest.co.uk/

Luxe lambswool

Add some luxury with this 100% lambswool throw from Blarney Woolen Mills.

You can luxuritate in this Emerald Isle Lambswool throw from Blarney Woollen Mills.

It is soft, lightweight, woven in a rich green tone, and made in Ireland. €75.96 at time of typing on https://www.blarney.com/

Sitting pretty

Roche Bobois have this cute quilted Apex pouffe, a perfect combo of aesthetics and comfort.

Add a touch of cuteness with this Sacha Lakic-designed APEX pouf.

Its design, shape and volume make it a small additional seat, easy to integrate into any environment. €780 on www.roche-bobois.com/

Essential accessory

Irish company, Modern Botany, have a fabulous new home collection which interestingly includes a nebulizer.

Read More Wish List: Home gym workouts and other ideas for living rooms

Small, yet mighty, this waterless diffuser made from bamboo fibres emits a burst of undiluted mist to bring an instant sense of calm to any room.

Bring the calm into any room with Modern Botany's diffusers and nebulizers.

If only I could strap it to my back... €90, including a 5ml essential oil, see www.modernbotany.com/

Spring scents

On the bathroom shelf this week, the new limited-edition Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Forever fragrance. Just close your eyes and imagine citrus, warm sun and the sparkling waters of the Med.

Bring it on!

Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue Forever.

Created by master perfumer Olivier Cresp, this is a sunny, sensual feminine fragrance. 100ml is €105, available in selected department stores and all good pharmacies nationwide.